Mova Partners With Join the Planet Foundation To Support Messi-Themed Philanthropy NFTs On-Chain

During the Mova Gala: Mainnet Activation, held alongside the Bitcoin Asia Conference in Hong Kong, Mova officially announced a strategic partnership with the international non-profit organization Join the Planet Foundation. Under this collaboration, Join the Planet will leverage the Mova Mainnet to issue blockchain-based philanthropic assets, including planned digital collectibles themed around Lionel Messi.

This partnership aims to advance the issuance, verification, and management of sustainable development, green finance, and philanthropic assets on the blockchain. As an infrastructure provider, Mova will deliver underlying support to Join the Planet, including compliance modules, asset traceability, DAO governance tools, and multilingual wallet integration.

Scope of Collaboration

· On-Chain Asset Issuance Support: Join the Planet Foundation will issue digital certificates and philanthropy-related NFTs on Mova’s modular framework, supporting awareness and funding for global social projects.

· Compliance & Governance Modules: Mova will provide compliance management components and multi-party governance mechanisms to ensure regulatory alignment and auditability across jurisdictions.

· On-Chain Transparency & Tracking: Through the Mova explorer and toolchain, the issuance, flow, and utilization of philanthropic assets will be fully visible on-chain, enhancing transparency and credibility.

· Stablecoin & Settlement Services: With multi-currency settlement compatibility, Mova can support future cross-border fundraising initiatives and automated community reward distributions.

About Join the Planet Foundation

Headquartered in Argentina, Join the Planet Foundation is an international non-profit dedicated to driving global initiatives in environmental protection, education, and sustainable development. The foundation bridges sports, art, and social resources to raise global awareness around issues of sustainability, equality, and environmental stewardship.

About Mova

Mova is a next-generation public blockchain ecosystem for global payments and asset issuance, designed with a modular architecture. It enables seamless participation by developers, payment institutions, stablecoin issuers, and compliance providers. With native support for compliance auditing, multi-currency settlement, node governance, and high-performance execution, Mova is building an open, collaborative, and sustainable financial ecosystem — a bridge connecting real-world value with on-chain infrastructure.

