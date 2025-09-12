Move Over, Top Cat – Ricky Gervais Brings ‘Alley Cats’ To Netflix

Alley Cats. (L to R) Ricky Gervias as Gus, Tom Basden as Ponce, David Earl as Puke, Andrew Brooke as Fang, Diane Morgan as Olive, in Alley Cats. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025 Courtesy of Netflix

Top Cat, of course, was the 1960s animated Hanna Barbera classic street-smart feline leader, Top Cat, and his gang of alley cats as they scheme and hustle their way through the streets of New York City, often outwitting the hapless Officer Dibble. Essentially, Top Cat paid homage to the style and tone of Sergeant Bilko (aka The Silvers Show), bringing those con-artist antics to a cartoon audience. And today Netflix has announced a new gaggle of feline characters in Alley Cats.

Alley Cats, from Ricky Gervais and UK-based Blink Industries, is an adult animated comedy which, per the logline, “follows a group of feral British cats as they navigate friendship, rivalry, and the absurdities of everyday life.”

Gervais not only co-created the series but also voices one of the main characters, Gus — a fat, lazy, opinionated cat who thinks he’s cleverer and braver than he really is. Joining him in the voice cast are Tom Basden, Andrew Brooke, David Earl, Kerry Godliman, Jo Hartley, Diane Morgan, Natalie Cassidy, and Tony Way.

Set in 2D animation style, Alley Cats is slated for six 15-minute episodes in 2026. Blending Gervais’s signature humor with social satire, the series is Netflix’s latest effort to tap into the popularity once enjoyed by adult animated Sunday-night programming on Fox.