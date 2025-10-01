ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
Moxie Marlinspike is a cryptographer and creator of privacy-focused digital tools for everyone. His work led to the creation of the Signal app and the encryption protocol behind it.Moxie Marlinspike is a cryptographer and creator of privacy-focused digital tools for everyone. His work led to the creation of the Signal app and the encryption protocol behind it.

Moxie Marlinspike: The Cypherpunk Pirate Who Built Signal

By: Hackernoon
2025/10/01 12:15
RWAX
APP$0.0008622+5.73%

Did you know that your daily messages on chats like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger are encrypted thanks to this man? Considered a late cypherpunk and anarchist, Matthew Rosenfeld (better known as Moxie Marlinspike) is a remarkable American cryptographer and creator of privacy-focused digital tools for everyone.

Marlinspike was born in the early eighties, grew up in Georgia, and moved to San Francisco as a teenager. His heroes by then were already the first cypherpunks. He had an adventurous side, not only in computers but also in real life. In the early 2000s, he bought an old sailboat with friends, fixed it up, and traveled through the Bahamas while documenting the trip in a film project called ‘Hold Fast’. His passion for sailing matched his curiosity about technology, where he was already making a name for himself by studying weaknesses in Internet security systems.

By the end of that decade, Marlinspike had already shaken things up with research on SSL, the system meant to keep online browsing secure. He didn’t just point out flaws; he also suggested ways to improve them, like with his project called Convergence. He even created services like GoogleSharing, which allowed people to search the web more privately. His work caught the attention of big companies, and not long after, he ended up leading security efforts at Twitter, a role that opened the door for wider recognition.

After leaving Twitter, Marlinspike turned more of his energy to building tools for communication. Over the years, his projects gained the trust of millions of people who wanted their conversations to stay private. Eventually, all of this effort led to something that became much bigger: the creation of the Signal app and the encryption protocol behind it.

\

The No Network Effect

The reason why Marlinspike has been building numerous privacy tools is likely because of what he’s dubbed the “No Network Effect” —or a choice that it’s not really a choice at all. Imagine you decide you don’t want a smartphone. On paper, it’s a choice you’re free to make. But when your friends text each other instead of making plans in person, when boarding a plane requires a digital code, and when group chats become the way people stay connected, that “choice” feels less like freedom and more like exclusion. A tool starts as optional, but once everyone adopts it, stepping away means stepping outside of society’s rhythm.

Phones are a clear example. They replaced older ways of coordinating, like agreeing on a meeting spot and sticking to it. Now, if you don’t have one, you’re left behind because the old system has dissolved. The illusion of choice is there—you can refuse the device—but the cost is high: missed connections, social isolation, even reduced access to basic services.

This matters for privacy because most of these technologies quietly trade convenience for surveillance. Now, fighting the No Network Effect doesn’t mean refusing progress altogether, but demanding tools that let us participate without giving up control. Moxie’s work, like creating secure apps, shows one way forward: build alternatives that let us stay in the network (the society) while keeping our privacy intact.

\

Open Whisper Systems

With that idea of privacy in mind, back in 2010, Marlinspike and roboticist Stuart Anderson launched a small startup called Whisper Systems. Their idea was simple but ambitious: create tools that could make smartphones far more secure and private. Among their creations was TextSecure, which allowed private text messaging, and RedPhone, which enabled encrypted calls. They also built WhisperCore, a system to protect everything stored on a phone, and other apps like WhisperMonitor and Flashback. These projects weren’t just experiments; they were meant to give ordinary people stronger control over their data.

\

Not long after, in 2011, Twitter acquired Whisper Systems. The company’s main interest was bringing Marlinspike’s expertise into its own security team, and while some of the apps briefly disappeared, Twitter soon released both TextSecure and RedPhone as open source. This move opened the door for a wider community to step in, ensuring the software would continue to grow rather than fade away. Marlinspike himself left Twitter in 2013, but he wasn’t done with the mission that had inspired him in the first place.

That same year, he founded Open Whisper Systems, this time as a collaborative project powered by volunteers and small grants. It carried forward the development of TextSecure and RedPhone, eventually merging them in November 2015 under a single new name: Signal. From there, the story began to reach an even bigger audience.

The Signal Protocol

Signal grew out of previous software like TextSecure, but its foundation came from another cypherpunk breakthrough: Off-the-Record Messaging (OTR), designed in 2004 by Ian Goldberg and Nikita Borisov. OTR introduced ideas like forward secrecy and deniable authentication, and Marlinspike reworked them into protocols that fit the realities of mobile networks, intermittent connectivity, and multi-device use, making encrypted messaging truly practical on smartphones.

At its core, the Signal Protocol mixes several advanced methods for encryption — including the Double Ratchet Algorithm and ephemeral prekeys — to make conversations private even if someone manages to steal old keys. This means that if one message gets exposed, past and future chats stay safe. The protocol became the backbone of the Signal app, which offers encrypted calls, texts, and media sharing across mobile and desktop.

In 2018, Marlinspike co-founded the Signal Foundation with Brian Acton, receiving $50 million in funding to ensure the project remained independent and open-source. As of early 2025, Signal had over 70 million active users and more than 220 million downloads, a sign of its global reach.

Besides, Signal’s influence extends far beyond its own app. WhatsApp, Google Messages, Skype, and Facebook Messenger’s “Secret Conversations” all adopted the Signal Protocol, bringing secure communication to billions of people worldwide.

It also gained public attention when Edward Snowden recommended it as a trustworthy tool for journalists and activists, while some governments criticized its strong encryption as a threat to surveillance powers. This mix of praise and pushback highlighted how a cypherpunk vision reshaped not just technology, but also global debates about privacy.

\n Centralization in Web3

Marlinspike has also given his two cents (and two Dapps) about the crypto space. Web3 may be a loose, fuzzy term to refer to the crypto-related software in general, but Marlinspike may have had a point in using it, even if he’s talked specifically about Ethereum. The truth is, his observations could be extrapolated to other networks as well.

He noted that while the idea of returning to a decentralized Internet is attractive, in practice, many people don’t want to run their own infrastructure. This leads to reliance on intermediaries, even in supposedly decentralized systems. Ethereum highlights the issue: most users and apps interact with it through a few companies like Infura and Alchemy.

That means control is consolidating into a handful of centralized services, which undermines the promise of Web3. Even wallets like MetaMask depend on these providers, so when platforms censor or change something, it can disappear from your wallet view despite still existing on-chain.

However, we must consider that centralization creeps in not only because of convenience but also because of how a network is designed. The architecture itself shapes how much power users really have. In Ethereum’s case, technical limits push people back toward trusted intermediaries. Other networks, however, take different paths. Obyte, for instance, is built on a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and has no miners, “validators”, or other middlemen deciding what transactions go through. This gives individuals a higher level of autonomy and censorship resistance.

\ At this point, no system achieves perfect decentralization, though. Crypto still leans on centralized exchanges and wallets to bridge with the traditional world. But it’s a serious effort at giving people more control. As Marlinspike himself once wrote:

“We should never cease, even if all the banks burn and the dams of the world over come crashing down. It's what allows us to resist the institutionalization of our desires, the creeping bureaucracy, the language of patriarchy, or whatever we might find.”

\

**Read more from the Cypherpunks Write Code series: \

  • Tim May & Crypto-anarchism

  • Wei Dai & B-money

  • Nick Szabo & Smart Contracts

  • Adam Back & Hashcash

  • Eric Hughes & Remailer

  • St Jude & Community Memory

  • Julian Assange & Wikileaks

  • Hal Finney & RPOW

  • John Gilmore & EFF

  • Satoshi Nakamoto & Bitcoin

  • Gregory Maxwell & Bitcoin Core

  • David Chaum & Ecash

  • Vinay Gupta & Mattereum

  • Jim Bell & Assassination Politics

  • Peter Todd & Bitcoin Core

  • Len Sassaman & Remailers

  • Eva Galperin Against Stalkerware

  • Suelette Dreyfus & Free Speech

  • John Callas & Privacy Tools

  • Bruce Schneier Against Blockchains

  • Ian Goldberg & Netscape

  • Amir Taaki & DarkFi

  • Zooko Wilcox & Zcash

    \n

Featured Vector Image by Garry Killian / Freepik

Photograph of Moxie Marlinspike by Christopher Michel / Wikimedia

\n

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.01213+1.50%
Union
U$0.006226+0.16%
RealLink
REAL$0.06783+0.42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users In a groundbreaking move that reshapes social media AI integration, Perplexity has committed $400 million to power search within Snapchat, creating the largest AI search deployment in social media history. This strategic partnership positions Perplexity’s AI technology directly in front of Snapchat’s massive user base of over 940 million active users. How Perplexity AI Will Transform Snapchat User Experience The integration of Perplexity AI into Snapchat represents a significant evolution in how social media platforms handle information retrieval. When users interact with Snapchat’s My AI chatbot, they’ll now receive answers powered by Perplexity’s sophisticated AI search engine. This partnership addresses the growing demand for accurate, real-time information within social platforms. The $400 Million Snap Deal Breakdown The financial structure of this landmark agreement includes both cash and equity components, reflecting the long-term strategic nature of the partnership. The deal’s revenue recognition timeline begins in 2026, indicating a carefully planned integration process. This substantial investment underscores the value both companies see in AI-powered social search. Deal Component Details Total Value $400 Million Payment Type Cash and Equity Integration Timeline Early Next Year Revenue Start 2026 User Reach 940M+ Snapchat Users Snapchat Integration Strategy and User Benefits The seamless integration of Perplexity’s AI search engine into Snapchat’s interface will provide users with instant access to reliable information without leaving the app. This enhancement to Snapchat’s My AI feature represents a major step forward in social media functionality, combining entertainment with practical utility. Direct access to AI-powered answers within chat Enhanced user engagement through improved functionality Reduced need for external search engine usage Personalized information delivery based on user context Financial Impact and Q3 2025 Results Analysis Snap’s announcement coincided with their Q3 2025 financial results, revealing strong performance metrics that complement this strategic partnership. The company reported $1.51 billion in revenue, representing 10% year-over-year growth, while simultaneously reducing losses from $153 million to $104 million. Social Media AI Competition Intensifies This partnership signals a new era in social media AI capabilities, positioning Snapchat ahead of competitors in integrated search functionality. The move demonstrates how social platforms are evolving beyond simple communication tools into comprehensive information hubs powered by advanced AI technology. Frequently Asked Questions What is Perplexity AI? Perplexity AI is an advanced search engine that uses artificial intelligence to provide direct answers to user queries, competing with traditional search engines by offering more conversational and contextual responses. How will the Snapchat integration work? Perplexity’s AI technology will be integrated into Snapchat’s existing My AI chatbot feature, allowing users to ask questions and receive AI-powered answers directly within the app interface. When will users see this new feature? The integration is scheduled to launch early next year, with Snap beginning to recognize revenue from the deal starting in 2026. What does this mean for Snapchat’s revenue? The $400 million deal provides immediate financial injection while creating new revenue streams through enhanced user engagement and potential future monetization of the AI search functionality. How does this affect Snapchat’s user experience? Users will benefit from more accurate and comprehensive answers to their questions without needing to leave the Snapchat app, creating a more seamless and informative social media experience. This transformative partnership between Perplexity and Snap represents a watershed moment in social media evolution, combining advanced AI search capabilities with massive user reach to create unprecedented value for both companies and their users. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05779-2.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.05515+3.82%
LightLink
LL$0.009688+1.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:00
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

The post CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP. The launch date is set for October 13, 2025. CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets. The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-solana-xrp-futures-options-launch-2025/
Solana
SOL$160.7+1.20%
XRP
XRP$2.2984+1.96%
COM
COM$0.004647+7.49%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:07

Trending News

More

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Revolutionary: Perplexity’s $400M AI Search Deal Transforms Snapchat for 940 Million Users

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Crypto Bill Talks Continue Ahead of Senators’ Call with David Sacks Amid Shutdown

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,287.73
$103,287.73$103,287.73

-0.42%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,393.05
$3,393.05$3,393.05

-0.16%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3048
$2.3048$2.3048

+1.24%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.69
$160.69$160.69

+0.10%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0645
$1.0645$1.0645

-1.90%