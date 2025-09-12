‘Mr. Wonderful’ Now Focusing Only on BTC and ETH, Rejecting Other Coins

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 21:32
Threshold
T$0.01642+0.85%
Union
U$0.00927-0.64%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,211.03+0.82%
GET
GET$0.008049-6.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09541-4.48%
Ethereum
ETH$4,545.23+2.94%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00618-2.83%
  • Getting Wall Street on-chain  
  • Bitcoin is here to stay

Prominent Canadian investor Kevin O’Leary claims that he has overhauled his cryptocurrency investment strategy. 

The longtime “Shark Tank” host now claims that he is exclusively sticking with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

He is convinced that there is no need to own any other tokens, including meme cryptocurrency. 

You Might Also Like

“You don’t need to own any of those to get exposure to whatever you think the value of crypto is,” he said. 

“Mr. Wonderful” claims that Bitcoin and Ethereum are the only two securities that are getting highlighted on a daily basis. 

“If you own those two, you are exposed to over 90% of the alpha and volatility of the entire crypto market. So, why own anything else? I don’t anymore,” O’Leary added. 

Getting Wall Street on-chain  

“If you think about owning crypto, what you are exposed to is price volatility. Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad. Sometimes it goes up, sometimes it goes down,” he noted. 

However, stablecoins are emerging as an increasingly important market niche. With the advent of the stablecoin bill in the US, it has become increasingly clear that traditional Wall Street finance is now going on-chain. 

He says that Ethereum will be getting the majority of this demand, echoing the talking points of such prominent ETH boosters as Fundstrat’s Tom Lee. 

Bitcoin is here to stay

At the same time, O’Leary has noted that Bitcoin is here to stay since it is now “certainly” being treated as a store of value. 

The “Shark Tank” star recently predicted that the price of Bitcoin could surge to $250,000. 

More than a tenth of his personal net worth is in BTC and cryptocurrency-related assets. 

Source: https://u.today/mr-wonderful-now-focusing-only-on-btc-and-eth-rejecting-other-coins

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Viewpoint: The US "Beautiful Big Act" intends to vigorously develop the US dollar stable currency and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates

Viewpoint: The US "Beautiful Big Act" intends to vigorously develop the US dollar stable currency and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Yahoo Finance, the recent US budget bill "The Big Beautiful Bill" is likely to pass the vote and become law. Federal Reserve
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-7.87%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.0387+2.08%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 17:15
Share
XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Deciding factor for XRP is descending trendline that dictates price's performance
XRP
XRP$3.0286+0.90%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:08
Share
Circle’s market value approached Coinbase’s at one point during trading on Monday

Circle’s market value approached Coinbase’s at one point during trading on Monday

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block, the stock price of stablecoin issuer Circle (stock code CRCL) hit $298 during trading on Monday, and its market value
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-7.87%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05794-2.47%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 08:57
Share

Trending News

More

Viewpoint: The US "Beautiful Big Act" intends to vigorously develop the US dollar stable currency and put pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Circle’s market value approached Coinbase’s at one point during trading on Monday

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Telegram founder: Snoop Dogg's digital collection on Telegram has sold out, with sales reaching $12 million