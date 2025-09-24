MSTR Stock in Focus as Michael Saylor Predicts Year-End BTC Price Rally

MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR stock) shares have been volatile as Bitcoin surged in mid-September.

The stock traded around $328 on Sept. 23, reflecting recent swings tied to crypto moves.

Michael Saylor, whose company holds roughly 638,985 BTC, said demand from firms and ETFs now exceeds miners’ supply.

He predicted that supply “headwinds” will ease and,

That forecast has put MSTR stock in focus, since the company’s vast Bitcoin reserve means any major BTC rally would likely lift MicroStrategy’s shares.

Companies, ETFs Drive Bitcoin Demand

Saylor told CNBC’s Closing Bell Overtime that rising corporate and institutional demand is “taking up all the natural supply” of new Bitcoin.

He noted,

That’s creating upward price pressure, according to him. Recent data backs this up.

Bitbo reports U.S. miners produce about 900 BTC per day. A River Research estimate shows public companies buying 1,755 BTC/day and ETFs another 1,430 BTC/day on average in 2025.

Together, firms and ETF inflows are soaking up roughly 3,185 BTC per day, well above miner output. That squeeze has led Saylor to predict a strong rally toward year-end.

MSTR stock has rallied on these expectations. Investors view MicroStrategy as a de facto Bitcoin proxy – the company’s balance sheet moves with BTC price.

MSTR Stock BTC Price Analysis

The week’s data show MSTR stock trading in a wide range. According to Google Finance, MSTR stock closed at $329.71 on Sept. 17.

And then it surged to $349.12 on Sept. 18. It later eased back to $327.78 by Sept. 23.

MSTR Stock Chart: Google Finance

The MSTR stock’s 52-week range is much larger, but recent moves have centered around the mid-$300s.

This volatility came as Bitcoin itself moved sharply with BTC price nearly hitting $118,000 on Sept. 18 after the Fed cut rates, then pulled back to about $115,600 by Sept. 19.

Over the full week, Bitcoin ended roughly flat, while MSTR stock finished slightly lower.

Saylor’s “digital capital” rhetoric has energized bulls. He has framed Bitcoin as the new standard for corporate treasuries, saying “treasury companies are holding digital capital” to back future credit instruments.

As one of the largest “treasury companies” itself, MicroStrategy’s strategy is clear. The recent flows into Bitcoin ETFs and corporate treasuries have lifted the entire crypto market.

These figures illustrate a tug-of-war in crypto markets. Bitcoin (BTC) price late-week pullback erased some of its gains, but Saylor notes that long-term demand remains strong.

If ETF flows and corporate buying continue apace, then a year-end surge is plausible. In that scenario, investors see MSTR stock as a leveraged play on Bitcoin’s upside.

However, any further weakness could pressure MicroStrategy’s shares. For now, the company’s large BTC holdings keep MSTR stock under the crypto spotlight