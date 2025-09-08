MTV VMAs 2025 Full Winners List (Live Updates)

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 07:52
MemeCore
M$1.79832-3.81%
Threshold
T$0.01605+0.43%
Bellscoin
BELLS$0.179+9.81%
Perry
PERRY$0.001307-2.94%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00558-0.17%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01818-4.41%
MultiVAC
MTV$0.0004778+2.26%

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards are almost underway at the UBS Arena in New York. As one of music’s biggest nights unfolds, we’ll be updating the list below with every moonman winner as they’re announced, so don’t forget to refresh.

LL Cool J returns to host the star-studded ceremony for the second time, which begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS, MTV and Paramount+. Lady Gaga leads the evening’s nominations with an impressive 12 nods, while Bruno Mars follows with 11, Kendrick Lamar with 10, and ROSÉ and Sabrina Carpenter with eight each.

ForbesWhat Time Do The 2025 MTV VMAs Start? Here’s Everything To KnowBy Monica Mercuri

Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, Tate McRae, J Balvin, Doja Cat, Conan Gray, Alex Warren and others are slated to perform tonight. Video Vanguard Award recipient Mariah Carey will sing a medley of her hits. Additionally, Busta Rhymes and Ricky Martin — recipients of the inaugural Rock the Bells Visionary Award and Latin Icon Award, respectively — will take the stage. Check out the full list of performers here

The show will also feature a tribute to rock legend Ozzy Osbourne performed by Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Yungblud and Nuno Bettencourt. “We’re heartbroken to hear about the passing of our brother in rock, Ozzy Osbourne. A voice that changed music forever,” Aerosmith wrote in a statement after the Prince of Darkness’ death in July. .

ForbesHow To Watch The 2025 MTV VMAs On Cable, Streaming And For FreeBy Monica Mercuri

MTV VMAs 2025: Full List of Winners (Updating Live)

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: LL Cool J attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Getty Images for MTV

Keep reading to see all the big winners from the 2025 MTV VMAs as they’re revealed. Note: The winners will be marked in bold.

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead”

Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Song of the Year

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Lorde – “What Was That”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Tate McRae – “Sports Car”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Best New Artist

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

sombr

The Marías

Best Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Charli xcx

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

MTV Push Performance of the Year

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Ayra Starr – “Last Heartbreak Song”

Mark Ambor – “Belong Together”

Lay Bankz – “Graveyard”

Dasha – “Bye Bye Bye”

KATSEYE – “Touch”

Jordan Adetunji – “KEHLANI”

Leon Thomas – “YES IT IS”

Livingston – “Shadow”

Damiano David – “Next Summer”

Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”

ROLE MODEL – “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out”

Best Collaboration

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “luther”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – “Pour Me a Drink”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Sunset Blvd”

Best Pop

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Best Hip-Hop

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Drake – “NOKIA”

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”

GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

LL COOL J ft. Eminem – “Murdergram Deux”

Travis Scott – “4X4”

Best R&B

Chris Brown – “Residuals”

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – “MUTT (REMIX)”

Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous”

PARTYNEXTDOOR – “N o C h i l l”

Summer Walker – “Heart of a Woman”

SZA – “Drive”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Best Alternative

Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”

Imagine Dragons – “Wake Up”

Lola Young – “Messy”

mgk & Jelly Roll – “Lonely Road”

sombr – “back to friends”

The Marías – “Back to Me”

Best Rock

Coldplay – “All My Love”

Evanescence – “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)”

Green Day – “One Eyed Bastard”

Lenny Kravitz – “Honey”

Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine”

Twenty One Pilots – “The Contract”

Best Latin

Bad Bunny – “Baile Inolvidable”

J Balvin – “Rio”

Karol G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Peso Pluma – “La Patrulla”

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – “Khé?”

Shakira – “Soltera“

Best K-pop

Aespa – “Whiplash”

Jennie – “Like Jennie ”

Jimin – “Who”

Jisoo – “Earthquake”

Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye – “Born Again”

Stray Kids – “Chk Chk Boom”

Rosé – “Toxic Till the End”

Best Afrobeats

Asake & Travis Scott – “Active”

Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – “TaTaTa”

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)”

Rema – “Baby (Is It a Crime)”

Tems ft. Asake – “Get It Right”

Tyla – “Push 2 Start”

Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – “Piece of My Heart”

Best Country

Chris Stapleton – “Think I’m in Love With You”

Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You”

Jelly Roll – “Liar”

Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU”

Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”

Morgan Wallen – “Smile”

Best Album

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Best Long Form Video

Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Bad Bunny – “Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)”

Damiano David – “Funny Little Stories”

Mac Miller – “Balloonerism”

Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful”

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Video for Good

Burna Boy – “Higher”

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – “Younger and Hotter Than Me”

Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – “Sleepwalking”

Best Direction

Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Best Art Direction

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Lorde – “Man of the Year”

Miley Cyrus – “End of the World”

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”

Best Cinematography

Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Miley Cyrus – “Easy Lover”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Best Editing

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)”

Best Choreography

Doechii – “Anxiety”

FKA Twigs – “Eusexua”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Tyla – “Push 2 Start”

Zara Larsson – “Pretty Ugly”

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)”

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/monicamercuri/2025/09/07/mtv-vmas-2025-full-winners-list-live-updates/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Two whales bought a large amount of HYPE in HyperLiquid

Two whales bought a large amount of HYPE in HyperLiquid

PANews reported on September 8th that, according to Onchain Lens , qianbaidu.eth injected $2.05 million in USDC into HyperLiquid to purchase HYPE . The platform currently holds 213,636 HYPE tokens , with a total purchase amount of $10 million and an average price of $46.85. Separately, address 0x746 deposited $2 million in USDC and purchased 42,449 HYPE tokens at a price of $47.35 each .
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.43+1.49%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
Ethereum
ETH$4,288.53-0.05%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 08:08
Share
Circle Announces USDC and CCTP V2 Coming to Hyperliquid

Circle Announces USDC and CCTP V2 Coming to Hyperliquid

PANews reported on September 8th that Circle's official blog post announced that native USDC and CCTP V2 will be deployed on the Hyperliquid blockchain, supporting deposits and withdrawals of USDC across HyperCore and HyperEVM applications. Users will be able to access institutional-grade deposits and withdrawals through Circle Mint, while developers will be able to leverage CCTP V2 to enable secure cross-chain transfers of USDC between Hyperliquid and other supported blockchains. USDC will serve as the core stablecoin for financial applications and transactions within the Hyperliquid ecosystem.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22947+6.69%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4283+1.70%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 08:30
Share
Kinto Announces Closure and Initiates Orderly Liquidation

Kinto Announces Closure and Initiates Orderly Liquidation

PANews reported on September 8th that Kinto, according to its official Medium post, lost 577 ETH in July due to a CPIMP proxy exploit on Arbitrum's $K token . This has exacerbated funding and debt pressures, and the team has not received any compensation since July. The project has now been shut down. All remaining assets (approximately $800,000) will be used to repay Phoenix lenders, with an estimated 76% principal recovery. The founder will personally donate $55,000, and victims will receive up to $1,100 per address and can participate in future fund recovery through the CVR protocol. Kinto wallet and asset withdrawals will be available until September 30th, and the ERA airdrop is expected to be distributed on October 15th.
Sidekick
K$0.1597+7.90%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0017646-10.19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01271+0.71%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 07:54
Share

Trending News

More

Two whales bought a large amount of HYPE in HyperLiquid

Circle Announces USDC and CCTP V2 Coming to Hyperliquid

Kinto Announces Closure and Initiates Orderly Liquidation

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Navigating Their Impact On Crypto This Week