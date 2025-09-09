Multicoin, Jump, and Galaxy join forces to establish the largest SOL treasury in history with $1.65 billion in financing

By: PANews
2025/09/09 16:00
Chainbase
C$0.25116-1.51%
MemeCore
M$1.96901+14.02%
Solana
SOL$218.98+4.32%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04892+14.64%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001694+4.63%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.05-26.99%

Original | Odaily Planet Daily

Author: Azuma

On the afternoon of September 8th (Beijing time), Nasdaq-listed Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD) officially announced that it has secured $1.65 billion in cash and stablecoin commitments to launch its SOL-centric digital asset treasury strategy through a PIPE transaction (Private Equity Offering). The financing was led by Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ: GLXY), Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital, with participation from C/M Capital Partners, one of the company's largest existing shareholders.

Strategic SOL Reserve data shows that among the current SOL treasury companies, the largest holdings are Sharps Technology (STSS), DeFi Development Corp (DFDV), and Upexi (UPXI), with holdings of 2.14 million SOL (US$457 million), 2.03 million SOL (US$433 million), and 2 million SOL (US$427 million), respectively. Based on this calculation, if Forward Industries continues to buy quickly, it will quickly become the largest SOL treasury with a holding of US$1.65 billion.

In its funding announcement, Forward Industries stated that Galaxy, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin will provide both financial and strategic support to help Forward Industries design and execute its Solana treasury strategy, with the goal of becoming a leading, publicly listed institutional participant in the Solana ecosystem. Leveraging these investors' resources, Forward Industries will strive to achieve differentiated on-chain returns within the Solana ecosystem and create long-term value for shareholders through active participation in its development.

As the three leading investors in this round of financing, Galaxy, Jump Crypto and Multicoin all play a vital role in the Solana ecosystem, and can even be regarded as the institutions with the strongest voice in Solana at present.

  • Galaxy : Currently one of the largest validators in the Solana ecosystem, Galaxy operates a mature, institutional-grade digital asset service system. Galaxy will provide Forward Industries with trading, lending, structuring, staking, and blockchain infrastructure services. Galaxy will also actively manage Forward Industries' treasury strategy using its comprehensive suite of products and risk management systems.
  • Jump Crypto : We are committed to building and maintaining the core infrastructure that supports Solana's growth. We are currently developing Firedancer, Solana's next-generation, high-performance client, designed to improve the throughput, resilience, and efficiency of the Solana network. We are also a core engineering and network contributor to key infrastructure projects such as DoubleZero and Shelby.
  • Multicoin : Founded in 2017, Multicoin is a top-tier VC firm focused on long-term, high-conviction investments. An early seed investor in Solana, Multicoin led the first three funding rounds before Solana's 2018 launch and has invested in over 25 projects within the Solana ecosystem.

Following the completion of this financing, Multicoin co-founder and managing partner Kyle Samani is expected to assume the role of Chairman of Forward Industries' Board . Given Kyle Samani's years of frequent theoretical reflections and narrative visions on industry development, and his strong personal charisma and influence across the cryptocurrency landscape, he is expected to become a leading voice in the Solana ecosystem, similar to Tom Lee (Chairman of BitMine, the largest treasury company in Ethereum).

This positive news has significantly boosted the price of SOL in the short term, reaching 215.3 USDT at the time of writing, a 5.87% increase over the past 24 hours. Looking ahead, as Forward Industries officially begins purchasing reserves, the price of SOL is expected to continue to see strong buying support for a period of time.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CleanCore Solutions acquires 285M DOGE, becomes largest single Dogecoin treasury

CleanCore Solutions acquires 285M DOGE, becomes largest single Dogecoin treasury

NYSE-listed CleanCore Solutions, Inc. has acquired 285,420,000 DOGE for $68 million, becoming the largest single Dogecoin treasury in operation. NYSE-listed CleanCore Solutions, Inc. has acquired 285,420,000 Dogecoin (DOGE), valued at approximately $68 million, as part of its newly launched Official…
DOGE
DOGE$0.24038+2.92%
Particl
PART$0.2055+3.63%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/09 16:07
Share
California man sentenced to over four years for laundering $37 million in stolen crypto

California man sentenced to over four years for laundering $37 million in stolen crypto

The DOJ said that a California man was sentenced to 51 months in prison and ordered to pay $26.8 million in restitution.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00708+0.56%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 15:30
Share
Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP

Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP

TLDR: Chainalysis expands XRPL coverage to include 260,000+ tokens, widening compliance monitoring beyond XRP itself. XRPL has processed over 3.3 billion transactions since 2012, maintaining nearly 200 validators worldwide. New token tracking covers IOUs, XLS-20 NFTs, and multi-purpose tokens similar to ERC-1155 standards. Users can monitor XRPL tokens in Chainalysis KYT, Reactor, and entity screening [...] The post Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP appeared first on Blockonomi.
ELIS
XLS$0.0018-5.26%
XRP
XRP$3.0124+3.22%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01336+3.08%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/09 16:38
Share

Trending News

More

CleanCore Solutions acquires 285M DOGE, becomes largest single Dogecoin treasury

California man sentenced to over four years for laundering $37 million in stolen crypto

Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Cloud Mining For Consistent Daily Profits: FY Energy Leads the 2025 Passive Income Wave With A $20 Free Trial Bonus