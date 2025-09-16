Musk, Ellison and Zuckerberg’s combined wealth nears Berkshire Hathaway’s market cap

Berkshire Hathaway’s trillionaire threshold is yet to be achieved by a single wealthy person. However, the three wealthiest people have filled the trillion-dollar gap. According to Bloomberg, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg are now rivaling Berkshire’s $1.07 billion market cap.

As of Friday, Elon Musk was worth $419 billion, Larry Ellison was worth $349 billion, and Mark Zuckerberg was worth $265 billion. Together, the three billionaires are worth $1.03 trillion, which is close to Berkshire’s market cap and comfortably surpasses the $800 billion-plus market values of JPMorgan, Walmart, and Oracle.

As is market knowledge, Berkshire Hathaway generates around $370 billion in annual revenue and employs nearly 400,000 workers.

Ellison and Zuckerberg increase their fortune, Musk loses $14bn

Musk, Ellison, and Zuckerberg are worth so much because they’re the companies’ biggest shareholders. Musk owns about 13% of Tesla and 42% of SpaceX, Ellison holds about a 41% stake in Oracle, and Zuckerberg has around a 13% stake in Meta. The trio has also hugely increased their wealth as a group.

Three of them have seen their fortunes balloon in recent years due to investor optimism around AI’s potential to slash corporations’ costs and supercharge their profitability.

Ellison’s net worth has nearly doubled, increasing by $157 billion as Oracle stock has soared over 75% since January 1. Also, Zuckerberg’s wealth has jumped by $58 billion, fueled by Meta stock’s 29% gain in 2025. However, Musk’s fortune has shrunk by $14 billion this year, mostly from the displeasure with his involvement with the DOGE department under Trump.

Meanwhile, Oracle’s stock price climbed as much as 43% last Wednesday alone, lifting the company’s market value by nearly $300 billion at its peak. This is after it projected rapid revenue growth fueled by AI demand.

Tesla unveiled a Musk pay package last week. The proposed deal would grant Musk shares worth over $1 trillion if he manages to increase his company’s market value by around eightfold and hit a slew of operational targets within the next decade or so.

Also, as reported by Cryptopolitan, Musk purchased around $1 billion worth of Tesla stock on Friday. He acquired roughly 2.57 million Tesla shares at prices ranging from $371 to $396. As a result, the electric-car maker’s shares rose by almost 6% in pre-market trading.

Other wealthy people have also grown substantially richer this year. The 17 members of the $100 billion club have added a net $434 billion to their joint fortunes this year, boosting their combined wealth to $3.2 trillion at Friday’s close. This figure is greater than the market values of Alphabet or Amazon.

Berkshire Hathaway’s investments fuel a 126% surge

Berkshire Hathaway arguably has the world’s greatest living investor at its helm. Long term, its stock is up 126% in five years. During five years of share price growth, Berkshire Hathaway achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 26% annually. This EPS growth is higher than the 18% average annual increase in the share price.

According to reports, the company has invested in steelmaker Nucor, homebuilders D.R. Horton and Lennar, with the total investments amounting to $1.8 billion.

In addition to the mentioned investments, Berkshire Hathaway also placed a $1.6 billion bet on UnitedHealth, purchasing over 5 million shares.

As reported by Cryptopolitan, the healthcare giant’s stock has jumped nearly 30% since Warren Buffett’s firm disclosed in mid-August that it bought shares between April 1 and June 30. Meanwhile, Berkshire’s shares have slid back 1.3% in the last week.

