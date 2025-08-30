Musk’s xAI in legal battle with ex-engineer

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/30 06:27
Xai
XAI$0.04754-5.50%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001011-1.17%
Startup
STARTUP$0.010415-24.71%
Overtake
TAKE$0.08463-5.03%

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI has launched a lawsuit against a former engineer accused of stealing proprietary information to take to rival OpenAI. 

The lawsuit came just as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) unveiled a global system designed to help companies better manage and protect their intellectual property.

Musk’s xAI in legal battle with ex-engineer

Musk’s xAI filed its complaint on Thursday, August 28, in a California federal court, alleging that former employee Xuechen Li stole confidential material tied to Grok, the company’s conversational AI chatbot, and carried it to his new role at OpenAI earlier this month.

According to the filing, Li helped train and develop Grok during his tenure at xAI, which began last year. The company alleges he downloaded and concealed files shortly after accepting a job offer from OpenAI and selling $7 million of his xAI stock in July.

The lawsuit claims Li admitted to theft during a meeting on August 14, but investigators later discovered additional sensitive material on his devices. xAI is seeking monetary damages and a restraining order preventing Li from working for OpenAI.

It’s important to note that OpenAI itself is not a defendant in the case.

Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 before leaving its board three years later, has become one of the company’s fiercest critics. He is currently pursuing separate lawsuits against OpenAI and chief executive Sam Altman for allegedly abandoning its initial non-profit mission, and earlier this week filed an antitrust case against OpenAI and Apple in Texas over alleged monopolization of AI chatbots on Apple devices.

TSMC promotes trade secrets registry

While Musk’s startup opted for litigation, TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, took a more systematic approach to trade secret protection. The Taiwanese company said it would begin marketing its proprietary registry system to partners in Europe and the US.

The system, in development since 2013, functions as a secure database of confidential information, ranging from chip designs to manufacturing processes. To date, 20 local firms including ASE Technology Holding have adopted the platform.

TSMC associate general counsel Fortune Shieh said that the registry integrates with HR and IT systems and uses artificial intelligence to track projects, joint ventures and standout talent. The database now contains more than 610,000 entries.

“If our suppliers also adopt this trade secret registration and management system… it can help them build a stronger innovation culture and more systematic management… and in turn, we benefit from that as well,” Shieh said.

The company mentioned that cybersecurity had been “a fundamental and necessary consideration” from the outset, with automatic encryption designed to render files unreadable even if hacked.

Rising risks for global innovators

Despite such precautions and systems in place, TSMC has itself faced theft incidents. Earlier this week, Taiwanese prosecutors indicted three individuals accused of stealing its trade secrets to benefit Japan’s Tokyo Electron. The company has vowed a “zero-tolerance” policy and increased internal monitoring following recent breaches.

While xAI seeks legal redress for alleged misconduct by an individual employee, TSMC is institutionalizing and about to commercialize a framework aimed at preventing such disputes.

The potential for leaks or divulging of intellectual property has long been a major headache for businesses, and in recent times, that risk has been elevated in the AI and semiconductor space as firms compete for scarce experts and breakthroughs. This gives insiders access to commercially critical data which can be difficult to manage.

Litigation may be necessary to punish violations, but systems that catalogue and protect intellectual assets could prove more effective in deterring breaches and making sure of lasting innovation.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

The crypto market continues to swing between bearish pressure and breakthrough narratives. Bitcoin Cash has been on an extended rally […] The post As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/08/30 07:00
Share
Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Who leads the next wave in this market, and where does the real opportunity hide? Pepeto (PEPETO) has grabbed attention as the best memecoin and an Ethereum memecoin for early buyers. While Solana (SOL) still moves in uncertain steps, Pepeto runs on Ethereum mainnet with a zero fee swap, a cross chain bridge, and staking
Solana
SOL$205-4.13%
RealLink
REAL$0.05547-4.60%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003029+2.99%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/30 06:00
Share
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.1004-4.58%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01739+2.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.121-6.49%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Share

Trending News

More

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

15 crypto projects have started a token repurchase wave. Is this a good way to save the market or a capital illusion?