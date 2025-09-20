The post Musk’s xAI reportedly seeking $10B in a new funding round appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI is pursuing $10 billion in funding at a $200 billion valuation, CNBC reported on Sept. 19. Sources told the news outlet that the funding proceeds will primarily support data center construction, filled with Nvidia and AMD graphics processing units required for next-generation AI development. The company is currently building a large AI computing cluster in Memphis, Tennessee, in an effort to build the computational capacity necessary for training advanced models. xAI’s latest rumored fundraising follows a recent $10 billion debt and equity round, completed weeks earlier, at an approximate $150 billion valuation. The company previously raised $6 billion in December to fund AI development, demonstrating rapid capital consumption typical of large-scale AI operations. AI mega-rounds The fundraising represents the latest surge in AI company valuations following similar mega-rounds across the sector. Anthropic raised $13 billion at a $183 billion valuation earlier this month, while OpenAI completed a secondary share sale valuing the company at $500 billion. The funding pursuit occurs amid persistent issues with xAI’s Grok chatbot, which has generated controversy through problematic responses. Incidents include the chatbot praising Adolf Hitler, attacking Jewish people, and providing unrelated comments about “white genocide” and South Africa in response to user queries. According to the report, Grok also lags behind industry leaders Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s GPT models in capabilities and user adoption. Musk announced in March that xAI merged with X, his social media platform, through an all-stock transaction valuing xAI at $80 billion and X at $33 billion. Tesla’s board recently requested investor approval for a new Musk compensation package potentially worth $975 billion. However, Musk stated he opposes merging xAI with Tesla, maintaining separation between his automotive and AI ventures despite potential synergies. The funding round highlights the AI industry’s capital-intensive nature as companies compete… The post Musk’s xAI reportedly seeking $10B in a new funding round appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI is pursuing $10 billion in funding at a $200 billion valuation, CNBC reported on Sept. 19. Sources told the news outlet that the funding proceeds will primarily support data center construction, filled with Nvidia and AMD graphics processing units required for next-generation AI development. The company is currently building a large AI computing cluster in Memphis, Tennessee, in an effort to build the computational capacity necessary for training advanced models. xAI’s latest rumored fundraising follows a recent $10 billion debt and equity round, completed weeks earlier, at an approximate $150 billion valuation. The company previously raised $6 billion in December to fund AI development, demonstrating rapid capital consumption typical of large-scale AI operations. AI mega-rounds The fundraising represents the latest surge in AI company valuations following similar mega-rounds across the sector. Anthropic raised $13 billion at a $183 billion valuation earlier this month, while OpenAI completed a secondary share sale valuing the company at $500 billion. The funding pursuit occurs amid persistent issues with xAI’s Grok chatbot, which has generated controversy through problematic responses. Incidents include the chatbot praising Adolf Hitler, attacking Jewish people, and providing unrelated comments about “white genocide” and South Africa in response to user queries. According to the report, Grok also lags behind industry leaders Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s GPT models in capabilities and user adoption. Musk announced in March that xAI merged with X, his social media platform, through an all-stock transaction valuing xAI at $80 billion and X at $33 billion. Tesla’s board recently requested investor approval for a new Musk compensation package potentially worth $975 billion. However, Musk stated he opposes merging xAI with Tesla, maintaining separation between his automotive and AI ventures despite potential synergies. The funding round highlights the AI industry’s capital-intensive nature as companies compete…

Musk’s xAI reportedly seeking $10B in a new funding round

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 04:39
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003787-8.17%
Xai
XAI$0.04996-4.72%
GROK
GROK$0.001301-5.10%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0013552+0.28%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010102-2.99%

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI is pursuing $10 billion in funding at a $200 billion valuation, CNBC reported on Sept. 19.

Sources told the news outlet that the funding proceeds will primarily support data center construction, filled with Nvidia and AMD graphics processing units required for next-generation AI development.

The company is currently building a large AI computing cluster in Memphis, Tennessee, in an effort to build the computational capacity necessary for training advanced models.

xAI’s latest rumored fundraising follows a recent $10 billion debt and equity round, completed weeks earlier, at an approximate $150 billion valuation. The company previously raised $6 billion in December to fund AI development, demonstrating rapid capital consumption typical of large-scale AI operations.

AI mega-rounds

The fundraising represents the latest surge in AI company valuations following similar mega-rounds across the sector. Anthropic raised $13 billion at a $183 billion valuation earlier this month, while OpenAI completed a secondary share sale valuing the company at $500 billion.

The funding pursuit occurs amid persistent issues with xAI’s Grok chatbot, which has generated controversy through problematic responses.

Incidents include the chatbot praising Adolf Hitler, attacking Jewish people, and providing unrelated comments about “white genocide” and South Africa in response to user queries.

According to the report, Grok also lags behind industry leaders Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s GPT models in capabilities and user adoption.

Musk announced in March that xAI merged with X, his social media platform, through an all-stock transaction valuing xAI at $80 billion and X at $33 billion.

Tesla’s board recently requested investor approval for a new Musk compensation package potentially worth $975 billion.

However, Musk stated he opposes merging xAI with Tesla, maintaining separation between his automotive and AI ventures despite potential synergies.

The funding round highlights the AI industry’s capital-intensive nature as companies compete for talent, computational resources, and market position in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence landscape.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/musks-xai-reportedly-seeking-10b-in-a-new-funding-round/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana Price Prediction, XRP Latest News & The Best Place You Can Buy Layer Brett Today

Solana Price Prediction, XRP Latest News & The Best Place You Can Buy Layer Brett Today

Solana struggles to sustain momentum while XRP fights to break $3. Meanwhile, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) draws investors with cheap fees, 690% APY staking, and meme-powered utility.
XRP
XRP$2.9922-3.08%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5279-5.74%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002569-4.88%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/20 03:40
Share
Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

Türk futbolunun efsane ismi Hakan Çalhanoğlu, dünya genelinde 380.000 ağaç dikilmesine öncülük eden ve Google Play Store tarafından ödüllendirilen Web3 mobil oyunu My Lovely Planet (MLP)’e ortak oldu.Bu iş birliğiyle birlikte hayata geçirilen #PlayForTurkey kampanyasında, oyunda dikilen her ağaç gerçek dünyada da toprakla buluşacak. Gerçek dünyaya dokunan bir oyun deneyimi sunan Web3 mobil oyunu My […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04415-7.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017828+2.51%
Planet
PLANET$0.0000007795-1.06%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 03:22
Share
X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

The post X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X has vowed a strict crackdown after exposing a bribery network tied to crypto scam accounts. The platform said suspended users involved in fraudulent schemes attempted to bribe employees through middlemen to restore access, threatening platform integrity. Crypto Fraud Rings Exploit X Platform Through Bribery According to Global Government Affairs at X, these accounts had been suspended for exploiting users through scams, many involving cryptocurrencies. Rather than undergoing the formal reinstatement procedures, offenders offered to give money to those working within the company to restore their accounts. The company said the practice violated platform integrity and risked enabling further fraud. The platform stated that the suspended accounts were controlled by organized groups that operated unlawful investments, counterfeit giveaways, and token pump-and-dump deals. X has exposed and is taking strong action against a bribery network targeting our platform. Suspended accounts involved in crypto scams and platform manipulation paid middlemen to attempt to bribe employees to reinstate their suspended accounts. These perpetrators exploit social… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) September 19, 2025 Users were normally attracted through false adverts. Then, they are directed to other websites where the malicious actors can steal their details and cause them to lose their money. Last month, crypto hacks surged by 15%, with $91 million in Bitcoin theft alone. This underscores the scale of risks tied to fraudulent schemes. These criminal networks do not restrict themselves to one site. The announcement states that these groups utilize other platforms to reach more individuals as well. X also discovered that criminal organizations such as The Com are linked to the bribe network. This group has been linked to several cyber-fraud incidents. These networks bribed employees to reactivate accounts which were suspended for suspected scam activities. The company emphasized that bribery attempts are part of a broader effort by…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08477-4.72%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01355-6.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017828+2.51%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 03:50
Share

Trending News

More

Solana Price Prediction, XRP Latest News & The Best Place You Can Buy Layer Brett Today

Hakan Çalhanoğlu ve My Lovely Planet’ten “Çalhanoğlu Ormanı”: Türkiye’de 50 Futbol Sahası Büyüklüğünde Ağaçlandırma

X Cracks Down on Bribery Network Behind Crypto Scam Accounts

Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Top 3 Cryptos With 100x Potential Like Early Ethereum (ETH)