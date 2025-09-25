Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a crypto veteran, but its 2025 price performance has been marked by high volatility with little upside. That’s in contrast to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is gaining investors’ notice. At a presale price of $0.035, MUTM is constructing a DeFi lending-and-borrowing protocol that promises real-world adoption and long-term use. Mutuum Finance […]Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a crypto veteran, but its 2025 price performance has been marked by high volatility with little upside. That’s in contrast to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is gaining investors’ notice. At a presale price of $0.035, MUTM is constructing a DeFi lending-and-borrowing protocol that promises real-world adoption and long-term use. Mutuum Finance […]

Mutuum Finance (MUTM): The $0.035 DeFi Crypto Leaving Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the Dust in 2025

2025/09/25 06:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a crypto veteran, but its 2025 price performance has been marked by high volatility with little upside. That’s in contrast to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is gaining investors’ notice. At a presale price of $0.035, MUTM is constructing a DeFi lending-and-borrowing protocol that promises real-world adoption and long-term use. Mutuum Finance is in presale stage 6 and can be purchased at $0.035.

The project has soared past $16.2 million and over 16,550 distinct holders have registered. With experts predicting the ability to deliver over-the-top gains, Mutuum Finance  is expected to easily surpass Shiba Inu (SHIB) and ranks among the best bet tokens to follow in the current cycle.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Weakens As Momentum Continues to Decline

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is worth approximately $0.00001247 on 22 September 2025 and fell 4% in the last 24 hours. The new token action shows backing away from points of resistance, with major markers like realized volatility falling to approximately 64%, an all-time low since December 2023, and this is a marker of reduced speculative activity and less volatile oscillations. Support remains at $0.000011, but up to $0.000015–$0.000020 becomes increasingly likely to require new demand or triggers. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is argued to be a growth potential standard in the current cycle.

Presale Frenzy and Investor Enthusiasm

Mutuum Finance has gained strong interest during Stage Six of their presale at $0.035, 16.17% higher than the previous round. The demand from the investors has also been at an all-time high with more than 16,550 investors and more than $16.2 million raised so far.

Enhancing the growth, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) also launched a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program in a bid to further secure the platform. The bugs are ranked into four levels, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low, in a bid to cover every possibility of vulnerability. 

It is built around strong security at the expense of user security and scalability on any collateralized asset. It operates with fixed collateral ratios, lending limits, and deposit limits. Undercollateralized positions are closed efficiently using incentivized liquidations made possible by penalties and guarantee remediation charges for stabilizing the system.

Collateral effectiveness is optimized by Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios, particularly for high-collateral financing. Reserve mechanisms are used to create a buffer against market instability, and excess reserves can be invested in volatile assets in the aim of offsetting instability.

DeFi Lending for All

Mutuum Finance has developed a lending platform which benefits lenders and borrowers equally. The platform supports Peer-to-Peer (P2P) and Peer-to-Contract (P2C) lending models with scalability, manipulation resistance, and access to retail and institutional investors.

In a bid to deviate from traditional DeFi protocols, Mutuum Finance continues rewarding early users in a $100,000 giveaway contest, where 10 users have a chance to win $10,000 MUTM. As a two-way lending protocol, it presents lenders and borrowers with tangible benefits, upholding its vision of being an open, transparent platform for all market participants.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is taking over Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) position in 2025 since investors are increasingly attracted to projects with real DeFi use case and growth potential. Stage 6 tokens are available for $0.035, with presale already exceeding $16.2M and having 16,550+ holders. With a $50K CertiK bug bounty, robust collateral protection, and both P2C and P2P lending models, MUTM is made scalable, secure, and mass adoption-capable. Despite Shiba Inu struggling with upside capped at $0.00001247, MUTM is expected by experts for out-of-proportion returns this cycle. Don’t miss your Stage 6 tokens today before the next price explosion.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

PANews reported on September 25th that U.S. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins stated on "Mornings with Maria" that the SEC is working closely with the CFTC to advance market structure legislation, including joint roundtable discussions and future joint rulemaking. He emphasized the need for a clear regulatory framework for the cryptoasset market and the need for innovative exemptions to support the development of on-chain capital markets. Furthermore, the SEC will review IPO reporting requirements and diversify opportunities for retail investors to participate in private markets.
PANews2025/09/25 07:41
Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) is increasing its stock repurchase program from $1 million to $100 million, following board approval on Wednesday.
Fxstreet2025/09/25 06:09
