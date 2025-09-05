Mutuum Finance (MUTM) vs Shiba Inu (SHIB): Best Cryptocurrency in 2025

By: Coinstats
2025/09/05 23:00
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000452+3.59%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00200234+2.63%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001233+1.81%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.67+3.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09495-3.03%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000544-1.27%

With the crypto market getting ready for new highs, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are two names that are gaining investor interest due to entirely different reasons. Mutuum Finance has already sold 6 rounds in presale and is selling the tokens at the price of $0.035. People who manage to secure their coins at this stage will benefit over 500 percent when the token is listed in exchanges. To date, the presale has managed to rally 16040 participants and collect more than $15.4 million in capital. 

As SHIB is still surfing on memecoin hype with its huge following, Mutuum Finance is quickly gaining momentum as the next generation of DeFi projects that is designed to re-architect lending, borrowing, and liquidity strategies in 2025. 

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Supporting Hype During Declining Meme-Coin Momentum

SHIB is currently trading at about $0.00001222, and its price is not changing significantly during recent sessions. The token has seen a slight drop of about 8% in the last week, which is not as impressive as the activities in the wider market. Projections indicate it will be between $0.0000101 and $0.0000157 after the next five years, with an average projecting close to $0.0000138. 

As SHIB still enjoys a stronger cultural brand and a mature ecosystem, complete with Shibarium and burn mechanics, the larger story among investors is slowly turning into one of utility and innovation, with new DeFi projects such as Mutuum Finance drawing increased interest.

Mutuum Finance Bug Bounty Program of $50,000

Mutuum Finance has created a Bug Bounty Program in collaboration with CertiK, providing white-hat hackers, developers and security researchers with the opportunity to discover bugs. The reward scales are based on the level of vulnerability that was identified, and the reward is further divided into small and big security problems and the largest reward 50,000 USDT. The project will assist to establish the safety of the platform, safeguard user funds and foster investor confidence in the Mutuum Finance framework.

As part of its effort to reward its early adopters, expand its user base, and on top of Bug Bounty, Mutuum Finance is also running a $100,000 giveaway. Ten participants will receive tokens with a value of $10,000 MUTM each because the project is investing in creating a long-term and loyal community.

How to cope with Market Risk, Volatility and Liquidity

Mutuum Finance applies both caps and liquidation parameters to actively change exposure and incentivize liquidators during periods of low liquidity to stabilize the ecosystem. The volatility of assets is a direct measure of Loan-to-Value (LTV) and liquidation levels: more volatile assets will have less conservative parameters, and less volatile assets will have higher parameters. Risk rating also defines reserve factors to ensure that the protocol is as secure as it can be and as usable as it can be as broadly as possible.

Community Centered Development and Security

Through its security efforts and community programs, Mutuum Finance is aiming to ensure it not only establishes a secure and scalable DeFi platform but also an ecosystem in which users, token holders and investors can benefit from.

Mutuum’s Stage 6 presale tokens are sold at $0.035, and more than $15.4M have been raised with 16,040 people already on board. It is estimated that early buyers will experience 500%+ returns after listing due to its next-generation DeFi lending, borrowing and liquidity architecture.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic bans Chinese-controlled firms and their overseas branches from its AI tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1207+2.72%
Comedian
BAN$0.09804-2.32%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 23:15
Share
Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Sora Ventures announced plans to establish a $1 billion fund to support companies focusing on Bitcoin treasury assets in Asia. Continue Reading: Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here
SphereX
HERE$0.00029+20.83%
FUND
FUND$0.021--%
Sora
SORA$0.0003402+7.82%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 23:03
Share
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,288.86-0.54%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Share

Trending News

More

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20%

Cardano koers consolideert: cryptoanalisten richten vizier op $0,92 en $1,24