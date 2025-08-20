My Chemical Romance’s Album Hits A New All-Time High

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 00:40
Sidekick
K$0.2373+13.26%
U
U$0.02011-1.03%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0725-5.50%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0992-6.74%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3642-8.03%
2006 MTV Video Music Awards  Pre-Show

My Chemical Romance’s The Black Parade jumps 13 spots to a new high on the U.K.’s Official Album Sales chart, nearly two decades after release. Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance during 2006 MTV Video Music Awards  Pre-Show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic)

FilmMagic

In a little over a year, My Chemical Romance’s album The Black Parade will turn 20. That set helped turn the emo and alternative favorites into household figures, and for a while, it looked like the group was on its way to becoming one of the biggest rock bands in the world.

The outfit would split up just a few years later, but The Black Parade is still present on a number of charts in the United Kingdom to this day. The My Chemical Romance set is on the rise this frame, and it’s a greater sales success than ever before.

The Black Parade Reaches a New Peak

The Black Parade jumps 13 spaces north on the Official Album Sales chart, which ranks the bestselling full-lengths and EPs throughout the U.K. on any format. My Chemical Romance brings its years-old project to a never-before-seen high point as purchases increase.

The Black Parade Debuted Nearly a Decade Ago

The set first launched on the Official Album Sales chart in October 2016, when the My Chemical Romance project opened at No. 91, repeated in that position, and then disappeared. In 2022, the title returned and reached new highs two weeks in a row, and then once again vanished. Now, The Black Parade has been present on the Official Album Sales ranking for two turns in a row, and the current one marks the title’s most impressive yet.

My Chemical Romance’s Album Climbs Everywhere

The same rock collection also climbs on two other tallies in the U.K. My Chemical Romance nearly pushes the title back into the highest tier on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart, as The Black Parade lifts from No. 13 to No. 12. At the same time, it finds its way to No. 70 on the Official Physical Albums tally — the same position it lands in on the general sales roster.

The Black Parade’s Tenure on Multiple Tallies

While The Black Parade has only spent half a dozen frames on the Official Album Sales chart, it’s enjoyed a much longer lifespan on the other two rankings where it can currently be found. The Black Parade is up to 69 frames on the Official Physical Albums list — 10 times as long as its sales roster run — and more than 640 on the Official Rock & Metal Albums list. That means The Black Parade has managed a 100-times longer tenure on the genre-specific list than on the ranking of the bestselling titles of any style, language, or format in the U.K.

Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge and The Black Parade

My Chemical Romance occupies two spaces on all three charts this week. As The Black Parade climbs, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, the group’s breakout set, declines. The two titles sit next to one another on the Official Physical Albums roster, while Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge does live inside the top 10 on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/19/my-chemical-romances-album-hits-a-new-all-time-high/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002141-5.34%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02578-4.41%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01915-3.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10002-1.83%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$176.2-3.71%
Capverse
CAP$0.0642-0.49%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.269564-2.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share

Trending News

More

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022