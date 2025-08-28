My Chemical Romance’s Biggest Album Returns To Multiple Charts At Once

My Chemical Romance’s The Black Parade jumps to No. 38 on the U.K. Album Sales chart, its best-ever position, as the band’s Wembley tour announcement fuels demand. Inglewood, CA – October 11: My Chemical Romance lead vocalist Gerard Way performs at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

My Chemical Romance only has a few dates left on its Long Live the Black Parade tour, at least before the first leg finishes. The emo band kicked off its latest trek, which honors its album The Black Parade, in mid-July, and the venture is scheduled to finish this stint in mid-September. Early dates were only included for America and Canada, but in 2026 the group will take the tour worldwide.

In February, My Chemical Romance will head to Mexico City for two nights, and then next summer the band is flying across the Atlantic to London to perform at Wembley Stadium. Those dates were only recently announced, and the news has significantly impacted the group’s success on the charts in the United Kingdom.

The Black Parade Breaks Back Onto Three Charts

Of course, The Black Parade is the focus for most My Chemical Romance fans in the U.K. at the moment. That title will turn 20 years old next year, just as the rockers are performing it for what will surely be massive crowds. This week, The Black Parade appears on half a dozen tallies in the country, and it reappears on many of them.

The Black Parade shoots back onto three charts it did not inhabit just a few days ago. The set almost surges back into the top 40 on the Official Album Downloads list, but instead it has to settle at No. 42. The same project makes it to the Official Albums chart, which ranks the 100 most consumed efforts, at No. 67. It’s also a win on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music again, as The Black Parade reenters the Official Album Streaming tally at No. 76.

The Black Parade Reaches a New Peak

The 2006 alternative rock classic even manages to hit a new all-time high this time around on one of the half-dozen lists it lives on in the U.K. Last week, The Black Parade sat at No. 70 on the Official Album Sales chart. Now it rockets to No. 38, becoming a top 40 bestseller on the tally for the very first time.

The Black Parade Soars Into the Top 10

The Black Parade returns to the top 10 on the Official Rock and Metal Albums chart, pushing from No. 12 to No. 8. The set almost finds its way to the top 40 on the Official Physical Albums ranking once more, leaping from No. 70 to No. 44.

Almost at 650 Weeks on the Rock Chart

The Black Parade has experienced wildly different performances on the charts where it settles this week. The set has racked up just seven stays on both the streaming tally and the sales rundown, but it’s nearing 650 frames on the Official Rock and Metal Albums chart. My Chemical Romance’s nearly two-decade-old release has hit No. 1 on only that genre-specific ranking, though it has peaked inside the top 10 on multiple other charts while missing the top 40 entirely on the Official Album Streaming list.

“Welcome to the Black Parade” Also Continues to Chart

While My Chemical Romance sees three different albums appear on at least one chart in the U.K., only a single tune from the band is still performing well enough to find space on any rundown. “Welcome to the Black Parade,” obviously featured on The Black Parade, improves from No. 32 to No. 17 on the Official Rock and Metal Singles chart.

“Welcome to the Black Parade” is one of the longest-running successes on that list, as it’s now racked up 840 turns somewhere on that style-focused roster.