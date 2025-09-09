MyStonks launches a contract trading competition for US stock tokens with a total prize pool of $19,000

PANews reported on September 9th that according to official news, MyStonks launched the first "Contract King of Glory Championship" with a total prize pool of 19,000 US dollars. The event will be held from September 9th to September 23rd. During the event, users only need to have a cumulative trading volume of ≥ 10,000 U for the US stock token contract (Perp) launched on the platform and click to register, which will be regarded as a valid participating account.

MyStonks has set up four major prize pools to cover different types of traders: Tactical Masters (7500 U), Profit Domination (7500 U), Volume King (3000 U), and Counter-Index Assist (1000 U). All rewards will be distributed within 7 working days after the competition in the form of the platform's popular US stock tokens.