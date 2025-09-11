MYX Finance Prediction 2025: Will This Explosive Coin Hit $39.91 Next?

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/11 02:00
MYX Finance
MYX
  • MYX Finance surges over 1,400% in a week, defying market expectations.
  • Analysts warn of volatility despite projections for further gains.
  • Price predictions diverge, with targets ranging from $14.79 to $39.91 by year-end.

MYX Finance (MYX) is currently trading at $18.14, a daily gain of 14.14%. Trading in the last 24 hours was $587.92 million but was lower by 30.52%, a clear reflection of higher volatility and profit-taking.

Source: CoinMarketCap

MYX jumped 1,431.89% in the last week, sending it soaring to one of the most explosive coins of the year. On the heels of a string of meteoric price swings, the staggering growth ignites market participants both with enthusiasm and skepticism.

Crypto Community Reacts to MYX’s Insane Rally

Crypto analyst Dexter The Trader described MYX’s rally as “complete madness,” noting its record-busting trend. He reminded that in the previous cycle, MYX had increased more than 2,000% and in the current rally, the token had grown more than 1,300%.

Having initially been valued at a mere $0.05, MYX is now up by over 35,500%. “This is completely insane,” noted Dexter, commenting on the speculative madness behind the demand for the token. While the hype is intense, experts warn against such steep accelerations as they are usually followed by steep corrections.

Source: X

MYX Finance Steps into New ATH of $3.05, A Positive Outlook for the Coin

MYX Forecasts for 2025

MYX Finance predictions up to 2025 remain divisive amongst bull and defensive opinions. According to DigitalCoinPrice data, MYX could break through its short-term resistance of $18.52 and could hit anywhere in the region of $37.34 to $39.91 by the close of the year. Such a breakout would represent another record spurt.

On the other hand, Coincodex predicts a short-term correction. Analysts are of the opinion that MYX is set to correct back to $14.79 in September 2025, with a future trading range of $13.32 to $17.89. Such a prediction promises a 26.26% profit for short sellers, and there are prospects for short sellers among traders.

Trading Volume Spreads Raise Red Flags

The vast disparity in predictions reflects skepticism surrounding MYX’s future. While for a few it’s a generation play, for many such a meteoric run-up more often than not ends in sharp corrections. Spreads in trading volumes in the past few days also suggest investor interest may well be thawing out, calling into question the longevity of the rally.

For now, MYX Finance holds out in defiance, a token of crypto market promise and a reminder of volatility inherent in it. Whether the token continues momentum or goes on a steep downside, the next few months are set to answer the question of whether MYX can break through speculative hype and shift towards long-term legitimacy.

PUMP Rally Ignites After $6.3M Whale Push, Price Eyes $0.01428 Breakout

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
