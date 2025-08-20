Nakamoto Holdings Expands Bitcoin Hoard to 5,765 BTC in Major Acquisition

On Aug. 19, 2025, KindlyMD, Inc. revealed it acquired 5,743.91 bitcoin ( BTC) for approximately $679 million through its subsidiary, Nakamoto Holdings, Inc. This significant purchase, executed at a weighted average price of $118,204.88 per BTC, marks the company’s first acquisition of the leading cryptocurrency since completing a recent merger. KindlyMD’s Nakamoto Holdings Allocates $679M […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/nakamoto-holdings-expands-bitcoin-hoard-to-5765-btc-in-major-acquisition/