Nakamoto to invest $30 million in Metaplanet

PANews reported on September 10th that Nakamoto announced a $ 30 million commitment to Metaplanet . This transaction marks Nakamoto's largest single investment to date and its first foray into the Asian market. The funds are part of Metaplanet 's international equity financing, announced today. Funding is expected to close on September 16th , with common stock issued and delivered on September 17th . Nakamoto stated that Metaplanet , with Bitcoin at its core, has become a leader in Bitcoin strategies for leading Japanese listed companies and global enterprises. This investment will further strengthen the global institutional financial network centered on Bitcoin.

