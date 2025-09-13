Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Ring Walk Times

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 15:56
MemeCore
M$2.3258+5.90%
Solana
SOL$242.53+1.71%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05356+1.17%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.22-3.87%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Walk Token
WALK$0.02305+3.64%

Japan’s Naoya Inoue poses for photographs following a press conference ahead of his September 14 boxing super bantamweight title fight with Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev, in Tokyo on July 10, 2025. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Naoya Inoue, one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, is back in the ring on Sunday, September 14, to face Murodjon Akhmadaliev. Inoue, who sports a perfect 30-0-0 record, puts his undisputed junior featherweight title on the line against his 14-1-0 opponent at IG Arena in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan. Two additional title fights take place on the boxing card. Below, we look at the ring walk times for the Inoue vs. Akhmadaliev main event.

Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Full Fight Card

Naoya Inoue vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev – 12 rounds, undisputed junior featherweight championship

Yoshiki Takei vs. Christian Medina – 12 rounds, WBO bantamweight title

Yuni Takada vs. Ryusei Matsumoto – 12 rounds, vacant WBA “regular” strawweight title

Yudai Murakami vs. Taiga Imanaga – 10 rounds, lightweight

Ei Go vs. Shunpei Ohata – 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Toshiki Shimomachi vs. Han Sol Lee – 8 rounds, junior featherweight

Taisei Ayano vs. Yusuke Nawa – 4 rounds, bantamweight

ForbesNaoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card: Date, Time, LocationBy Trent Reinsmith

Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card Date:

Sunday, September 14, 2025

Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card Time:

4:00 a.m. ET

Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card Location:

IG Arena in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan

Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Fight Card How To Watch or Stream:

Lemino in Japan

Kayo PPV in Australia

Top Rank’s Facebook page in US and UK

Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Main Event Ring Walk Time

Naoya Inoue and Murodjon Akhmadaliev are expected to make their way to the ring at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET on Sunday for their title fight.

Naoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 04: Undisputed junior featherweight champion Naoya Inoue (L) greets Ramon Cardenas after their title fight at T-Mobile Arena on May 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Inoue retained his titles with an eighth-round TKO. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Naoya Inoue (30-0, 27 KOs) won his first major title in April 2014 when he knocked out Adrián Hernández to claim the WBC light flyweight title. Since then, the 32-year-old has only stepped into the boxing ring when a title is on the line. He is unbeaten in those title fights, racking up a 24-0 record with 22 knockouts in those title fights.

Over his career, Inoue won and defended the WBO junior bantamweight title seven times before moving to bantamweight for nine bouts. During that run from May 2018 to December 2022, Inoue won the WBA, IBF, and WBC titles. In his final fight at bantamweight, Inoue knocked out Paul Butler to win the WBO bantamweight crown and earn undisputed champion status in the 118-pound division.

In July 2023, Inoue moved up to junior featherweight, claiming the WBC and WBO belts in his first fight in his new weight division. He accomplished that feat by earning an eighth-round TKO over Stephen Fulton. Then, in December 2023, he became the undisputed 122-pound champion with a 10th-round knockout win over Marlon Tapales.

Since his win over Tapales, Inoue has defended his title three more times, defeating Luis Nery, TJ Doheny, and most recently, Kim Ye-joon by knockout.

In his most recent outing, his first fight in America since 2021, Inoue scored an eighth-round TKO victory over Ramon Cardenas. That contest took place in May 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The man known as “The Monster” is the No. 2 ranked fighter in the ESPN boxing rankings.

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO – MAY 30: Murodjon Akhmadaliev celebrates after winning his super bantamweight fight against Luis Castillo at Domo Alcalde on May 30, 2025 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Murodjon Akhmadaliev (14-1 11 KOs) is the No. 3 ranked fighter in the ESPN junior featherweight rankings.

The 30-year-old from Uzbekistan won the WBA and IBF junior featherweight titles in January 2020 with a split decision victory over Daniel Roman. He defended those belts three times between April 2021 and June 2022 with wins over Ryosuke Iwasa, Jose Velasquez and Ronny Rios.

Akhmadaliev’s title reign ended in April 2023 when Marlon Tapales took a split decision from him in San Antonio, Texas.

Akhmadaliev is 3-0 since that setback with TKO wins over Kevin Gonzalez, Ricardo Espinoza Franco, and Luis Castillo. Akhmadaliev’s most recent fight was his eighth-round finish of Castillo in May.

Murodjon Akhmadaliev On Naoya Inoue

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO – MAY 30: Murodjon Akhmadaliev celebrates with his trainer Antonio Diaz and announcer David Diamante after winning his super bantamweight fight against Luis Castillo at Domo Alcalde on May 30, 2025 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)

Getty Images

“I am finally getting the opportunity to fight Inoue,” he told The Ring. “I have worked very hard to be in this position, and I will show the best version of myself on fight night.

“I feel like I will be in the best shape of my career heading into this fight. I can hurt anyone with my punches, and I believe in my power, and I can deliver it, too.

“He’s not an exception. My job is to beat him, and I will do everything in my power to do that. I have the whole package to compete at the highest levels in any department.

“I will prove to the world that I belong, and I’m the best. He’s the full package and has all of the skills, but so do I. The ring will show everything. It never lies.”

“He was untouchable at the lower weights, and I think his struggles against Nery and Cardenas are due to the weight of 122 pounds,” Akhmadaliev added. “He’s fighting tougher and bigger guys. That gives him issues. He’s dealing with more adversity at 122 pounds, and this is my weight class.

“If either one of us gets caught with a clean punch, the knockout will be there. If we exchange and fight in an all-in fight, then the knockout is definitely going to happen.”

Naoya Inoue On Murodjon Akhmadaliev

Japan’s Naoya Inoue speaks during a press conference ahead of his September 14 boxing super bantamweight title fight with Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev, in Tokyo on July 10, 2025. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

“I definitely don’t think I’m inferior in terms of overall strength. The only thing you could say that is intimidating about Akhmadaliev is his physicality and power,” said Inoue of his opponent.

The theme I have in mind for this fight is to win in whatever way I can. I’m not insisting that I win by KO, my only goal is to win,” the champ added.

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Full Boxing Fight Card

We will have more on the Naoya Inoue vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev fight card as fight night approaches, including odds, picks, predictions and more

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/trentreinsmith/2025/09/13/naoya-inoue-vs-murodjon-akhmadaliev-ring-walk-times/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 Brings Web3 Leaders to Kyiv for a Day of Networking, Innovation, and Collaboration

Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 Brings Web3 Leaders to Kyiv for a Day of Networking, Innovation, and Collaboration

More than 2,000 Web3 builders, founders, investors, and newcomers will gather on September 21 in the heart of Kyiv to connect, collaborate, and launch the next wave of blockchain projects.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09533-1.71%
Humans.ai
HEART$0.00599+4.99%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/13 15:00
Share
WisdomTree Launches Tokenized Fund Offering Retail Access to Private Credit

WisdomTree Launches Tokenized Fund Offering Retail Access to Private Credit

Highlights: WisdomTree launches tokenized fund on Ethereum and Stellar with just a $25 minimum investment. CRDT fund tracks private credit vehicles, offering daily liquidity and blockchain access. Tokenized investing offers daily liquidity, fractional ownership, and real-world yield. Asset manager WisdomTree has launched a new digital fund that introduces private credit to blockchain. The WisdomTree Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund (CRDT) is targeted for both retail and institutional investors, according to the statement on Friday. CRDT seeks to track the performance of a Gapstow Private Credit and Alternative Income Index (GLACI). This index covers 35 publicly traded private credit vehicles. It focuses on a diversified set of assets such as loans to private corporations and real estate investment trusts. WisdomTree Launches Tokenized Fund on Ethereum and Stellar The fund is tokenized on both the Ethereum and Stellar blockchain networks. These platforms provide speed, transparency, and improved access to users. By leveraging blockchain technology, WisdomTree enables alternative asset investing to be conducted on-chain. CRDT is WisdomTree’s latest addition to a growing list of tokenized funds. These funds collectively manage almost $900 million, mostly from institutional capital. But CRDT is distinguished for opening up private credit to everyday investors. A $1T+ asset class is starting to move onchain WisdomTree just launched CRDT, a tokenized private credit + alt income fund built on Stellar + Ethereumhttps://t.co/AS7YcSL3Bv — Build on Stellar (@BuildOnStellar) September 12, 2025 With only $25 remaining, retail users could jump on a market previously reserved for large institutions. This shift underpins wider portfolio diversification via alternative income sources. The idea is to democratize access while maintaining the standards of regulation. Investors can trade in CRDT via WisdomTree Prime and WisdomTree Connect, the firm’s digital platforms. These tools provide a seamless entry into real-world assets on-chain, with daily liquidity and full transparency of the assets and transactions. According to Will Peck, Head of Digital Assets at WisdomTree, “CRDT opens up access to one of the most coveted asset classes, alternatives, directly on-chain. We’ve brought on-chain investing to the next level.” Jeremy Schwartz, Global CIO at WisdomTree, noted that for four years, the firm has focused on making this space more accessible. Now, CRDT helps to deliver the modern yield potential in a blockchain-native structure. Tokenization of Private Credit Continues to Gain Traction WisdomTree’s latest offering is part of a wider institutional move towards tokenized financial product offerings. Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon have recently launched tokenized money-market funds for institutional investors. Their offerings reflect an overall shift as traditional finance is increasingly integrating blockchain infrastructure. BNY’s LiquidityDirect and @GoldmanSachs’ Digital Asset Platform have collaborated to launch tokenized money market funds (MMFs). This significant initiative sets our clients on a path to access a new capability to increase the utility and potential transferability of MMFs in… pic.twitter.com/WJ1lv7m6T4 — BNY (@BNYglobal) July 23, 2025 The momentum across the financial sector is a growing appetite for real-world assets on-chain. Tokenized funds, from U.S. Treasuries to private equity, have surged in adoption, promising transparency and efficiency in investment processes. Data from RWA.xyz indicates that tokenized private credit instruments are now more than $16.7 billion in value. This growth indicates high demand by both retail and institutional investors for investment opportunities based on blockchain technology. Meanwhile, BlackRock has also dipped its toes into tokenization, launching its BUIDL money market fund and exploring ETFs for tokenized equities. Similarly, Nasdaq filed with the SEC in order to trade tokenized stocks along with traditional stocks. Tokenization makes it easier to access complex financial instruments by turning them into digital tokens. This development makes fractional ownership possible, increasing liquidity and ease of settlement while still adhering to financial regulations. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Threshold
T$0.01693+2.98%
Union
U$0.01006+7.59%
TaskBunny
BNY$0.00218--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/13 15:07
Share
Judge Stops Trump From Firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook – Here’s Why

Judge Stops Trump From Firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook – Here’s Why

The post Judge Stops Trump From Firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook – Here’s Why appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Recently, the Cook vs Trump legal battle took a turn when the Federal Reserve governor presented evidence. Lisa Cook declared in financial forms that her Atlanta property would be used as a “vacation home” and not her primary residence. This statement clearly dismisses President Trump’s allegations of “mortgage fraud.” Cook Declares Atlanta Property Vacation Home …
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.364+6.22%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.016094-0.57%
SphereX
HERE$0.000209-0.47%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/13 16:07
Share

Trending News

More

Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 Brings Web3 Leaders to Kyiv for a Day of Networking, Innovation, and Collaboration

WisdomTree Launches Tokenized Fund Offering Retail Access to Private Credit

Judge Stops Trump From Firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook – Here’s Why

Cops in Hong Kong Arrest Bitcoin Power Heist Technicians.

AlphaPepe emerges as retail traders’ top meme coin pick after $130,000 presale surge