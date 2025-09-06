Nasdaq Clears SOL Strategies to Trade Under STKE as Solana Demand Surges

TLDR:

SOL Strategies shares begin Nasdaq trading under ticker STKE on September 9, ending OTCQB listing under CYFRF.

Company continues trading on CSE as HODL, expanding access to institutional investors and broader liquidity.

CEO Leah Wald said Nasdaq approval validates Solana’s ecosystem and strengthens investor pathways to regulated markets.

The move is expected to accelerate validator expansion and meet rising Solana staking demand across institutions.

SOL Strategies is moving onto one of the world’s most recognized exchanges. The Canadian company confirmed approval to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Trading under the ticker STKE will begin on September 9, 2025.

Shares will stay active on the Canadian Securities Exchange under HODL but will no longer trade on the OTCQB. The company said shareholders on the OTC don’t need to act since their holdings will automatically transition.

The update was first shared on X by SOL Strategies, describing the approval as a major milestone for both the firm and the Solana ecosystem. The announcement builds on years of positioning as a validator and infrastructure provider for Solana.

CEO Leah Wald stated the move represents validation not only for the firm but also for Solana as a blockchain network.

Nasdaq Listing Expands Access for Crypto Investors

According to a company blog post, Nasdaq approval enhances visibility among institutional investors and boosts liquidity. The listing remains subject to final regulatory requirements, including registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wald explained the exchange shift will attract institutions seeking exposure to Solana through a regulated channel. She noted it also provides shareholders with deeper liquidity and access to larger pools of capital.

The company expects this development to open partnerships that will help accelerate validator growth. With demand for Solana staking climbing, management highlighted the importance of scaling operations to match network expansion.

The approval also places SOL Strategies among a small group of Solana-focused firms with access to Wall Street markets.

SOL Strategies confirmed that shares will end trading on the OTCQB under CYFRF once Nasdaq activity begins. This adjustment ensures all investor positions remain intact without any required action. The CSE listing under HODL will continue.

Solana Staking Demand Drives Growth

Institutional staking demand has become a key part of Solana’s growth story.

SOL Strategies said it plans to scale validator operations as more investors seek regulated channels. By anchoring its strategy to Nasdaq, the company positions itself as a bridge between traditional markets and blockchain staking.

Market participants have closely followed the surge in Solana staking interest, viewing it as a driver for validator infrastructure providers. SOL Strategies aims to meet this demand by expanding its capacity, using its new exchange listing to draw additional capital.

The company added that institutional access through Nasdaq can strengthen Solana’s presence in global finance. It views this path as an opportunity to channel regulated investment directly into blockchain infrastructure.

The move underscores how traditional financial exchanges are becoming more central to crypto adoption.

