Nasdaq Cracks Down on Crypto-Hoarding Firms

Nasdaq is stepping up oversight of companies that raise funds to buy and hold large amounts of cryptocurrency to inflate their stock prices. The tighter scrutiny aims to prevent misleading practices and increase transparency for investors. Companies will now need to provide detailed disclosures about their crypto holdings, which could help stabilize the market by curbing risky hype and protecting investor interests. This move reflects growing regulatory focus on crypto-driven stock market behavior.

