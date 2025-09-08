The post Nasdaq Files with SEC to Enable Stock Tokenization and Blockchain Listings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Nasdaq has submitted an official filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to enable the listing and trading of tokenized stocks on its exchange. This move aims to bring blockchain technology into the traditional stock market, allowing investors to trade digital, blockchain-based versions of company shares. If approved, this would be a major step toward integrating crypto innovation with established financial markets, providing greater accessibility, liquidity, and transparency for investors.