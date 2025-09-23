AVAX One’s $700M accumulation plannings, paired with backing from high-profile advisors, signals a strong wave of institutional adoption that could strengthen Avalanche’s market position. The treasury-driven demanding for over 20 million AVAX tokens provides a potential price floor through staking yields. As the AgriFORCE growing systems is transforming itself. The small agritech company will also [...]]]>AVAX One’s $700M accumulation plannings, paired with backing from high-profile advisors, signals a strong wave of institutional adoption that could strengthen Avalanche’s market position. The treasury-driven demanding for over 20 million AVAX tokens provides a potential price floor through staking yields. As the AgriFORCE growing systems is transforming itself. The small agritech company will also [...]]]>

Nasdaq-Listed AgriFORCE to Rebrand as AVAX One, Launches $550M Raise and $700M Avalanche Treasury

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/23 21:33
Avalanche
AVAX$35.55+12.39%
  • AVAX One’s $700M accumulation plannings, paired with backing from high-profile advisors, signals a strong wave of institutional adoption that could strengthen Avalanche’s market position.
  • The treasury-driven demanding for over 20 million AVAX tokens provides a potential price floor through staking yields.

As the AgriFORCE growing systems is transforming itself. The small agritech company will also can rebrand as AVAX One, becoming the first Nasdaq-listed firm fully focused on owning AVAX tokens and building a crypto treasury around the Avalanche network. To date, the Avalanche Foundation is targeting a $1B reserves push through dual vehicles with discounted AVAX sales, according to a Crypto News Flash (CNF) report.

It’s not just a name change—AVAX One also plans to raise $550 million (via a $300M PIPE + up to $250M in equity-linked deals) and use that capital to accumulate over $700 million worth of AVAX. High-profile players like SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci, Hivemind Capital’s Matt Zhang, and Coinbase Institutional’s Brett Tejpaul are joining its advisory board.

An important note is that the strategy extends to tokenizing real-world assets and integrating fintech/insurtech firms into Avalanche’s ecosystem. According to statements shared in Mitrade, Jolie Kahn, CEO of AVAX One, stated:

Moreover, an Avalanche must sustain its edge in a crowded layer-1 landscape. Some more recent data shows varied value flows via Ethereum and Bitcoin bridges, but competition from Solana and Ethereum’s scaling solutions persists. Success will depend on AVAX One’s ability to attract retail alongside institutions and deliver on NAV premiums over ETFs.

Market Implications for AVAX

Now, let’s see whether a treasury-fueled rally is underway, the AVAX One announcement has already rippled through crypto markets, with AVAX tokens rebounding sharply from recent lows around $30. The treasury commitment implies immediate demand for over 20 million AVAX tokens (at current prices), potentially tightening supply and supporting price floors through staking yields.

As of now, AVAX trades at $34.36 USD, indeed marking a robust 8.95% gain over the past 24 hours and 12.85% in the past week. This uptick propelled 24-hour trading volume to $2.56 billion, a 70%+ increase from prior levels, while market capitalization climbed to $14.86 billion—now surpassing Chainlink (LINK) in rankings. See AVAX price chart below.

]]>
