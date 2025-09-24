The post Nasdaq-Listed Company Completes First Cardano Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq-listed Reliance Global has kickstarted its digital treasury move, making its first Cardano purchase. Reliance Global Group announced today that it has made its first purchase of Cardano (ADA) in a move that boosts its recently launched Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) initiative. Reliance strengthens its digital asset treasury by including Cardano in its latest buying spree. This follows the company’s initial purchase of Ethereum (ETH) earlier this month. This marks its ongoing push to have a diversified portfolio including major cryptocurrencies. The news of the launch of the Cardano digital treasury fund coincides with Cardano’s eighth anniversary. It now marks eight years since the first Cardano (ADA) block was minted. The genesis block was minted on Sept. 23, 2017, at 9:44 p.m. UTC. Cardano has seen remarkable growth over the years as it has surpassed 114 million mainnet transactions and has sustained uptime for 2,923 days unbroken. Cardano making moves in RWA Cardano is making moves in RWA tokenization. The London Stock Exchange Group welcomed MembersCap to open the market on Sept. 22, 2025. Cardano Foundation CEO Frederik Gregaard shared his excitement about ringing on the London Stock Exchange and the announcement of work around RWA from the Cardano Foundation. MembersCap became the first fund to launch and record a transaction on LSEG’s DMI platform, having successfully done so alongside Archax and the Cardano Foundation.   Charles Hoskinson, Cardano founder, took center stage at the Korea Blockchain event, with Input Output sharing highlights from the keynote address, including, “The core of crypto is trust. When you have trust you can rebuild the social and economic systems of the world.” The Cardano founder went on, “Privacy and identity: the two missing things, they’re the last mile of crypto.” Source: https://u.today/nasdaq-listed-company-completes-first-cardano-buyThe post Nasdaq-Listed Company Completes First Cardano Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq-listed Reliance Global has kickstarted its digital treasury move, making its first Cardano purchase. Reliance Global Group announced today that it has made its first purchase of Cardano (ADA) in a move that boosts its recently launched Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) initiative. Reliance strengthens its digital asset treasury by including Cardano in its latest buying spree. This follows the company’s initial purchase of Ethereum (ETH) earlier this month. This marks its ongoing push to have a diversified portfolio including major cryptocurrencies. The news of the launch of the Cardano digital treasury fund coincides with Cardano’s eighth anniversary. It now marks eight years since the first Cardano (ADA) block was minted. The genesis block was minted on Sept. 23, 2017, at 9:44 p.m. UTC. Cardano has seen remarkable growth over the years as it has surpassed 114 million mainnet transactions and has sustained uptime for 2,923 days unbroken. Cardano making moves in RWA Cardano is making moves in RWA tokenization. The London Stock Exchange Group welcomed MembersCap to open the market on Sept. 22, 2025. Cardano Foundation CEO Frederik Gregaard shared his excitement about ringing on the London Stock Exchange and the announcement of work around RWA from the Cardano Foundation. MembersCap became the first fund to launch and record a transaction on LSEG’s DMI platform, having successfully done so alongside Archax and the Cardano Foundation.   Charles Hoskinson, Cardano founder, took center stage at the Korea Blockchain event, with Input Output sharing highlights from the keynote address, including, “The core of crypto is trust. When you have trust you can rebuild the social and economic systems of the world.” The Cardano founder went on, “Privacy and identity: the two missing things, they’re the last mile of crypto.” Source: https://u.today/nasdaq-listed-company-completes-first-cardano-buy

Nasdaq-Listed Company Completes First Cardano Buy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 08:10
MemeCore
M$2.38605-8.29%
Union
U$0.01018-6.37%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004634-1.86%
Movement
MOVE$0.1167+3.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016143-5.47%

Nasdaq-listed Reliance Global has kickstarted its digital treasury move, making its first Cardano purchase.

Reliance Global Group announced today that it has made its first purchase of Cardano (ADA) in a move that boosts its recently launched Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) initiative. Reliance strengthens its digital asset treasury by including Cardano in its latest buying spree.

This follows the company’s initial purchase of Ethereum (ETH) earlier this month. This marks its ongoing push to have a diversified portfolio including major cryptocurrencies.

The news of the launch of the Cardano digital treasury fund coincides with Cardano’s eighth anniversary. It now marks eight years since the first Cardano (ADA) block was minted.

The genesis block was minted on Sept. 23, 2017, at 9:44 p.m. UTC. Cardano has seen remarkable growth over the years as it has surpassed 114 million mainnet transactions and has sustained uptime for 2,923 days unbroken.

Cardano making moves in RWA

Cardano is making moves in RWA tokenization. The London Stock Exchange Group welcomed MembersCap to open the market on Sept. 22, 2025.

Cardano Foundation CEO Frederik Gregaard shared his excitement about ringing on the London Stock Exchange and the announcement of work around RWA from the Cardano Foundation.

MembersCap became the first fund to launch and record a transaction on LSEG’s DMI platform, having successfully done so alongside Archax and the Cardano Foundation.  

Charles Hoskinson, Cardano founder, took center stage at the Korea Blockchain event, with Input Output sharing highlights from the keynote address, including, “The core of crypto is trust. When you have trust you can rebuild the social and economic systems of the world.” The Cardano founder went on, “Privacy and identity: the two missing things, they’re the last mile of crypto.”

Source: https://u.today/nasdaq-listed-company-completes-first-cardano-buy

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

An Ohio man reportedly fell for a TikTok romance scam and lost up to $55,000. The man, who died this summer, was living in a nursing home and began messaging with someone who called themselves “Sydney,” according to a new report from News 5 Cleveland. The man’s ex-wife, Sue Collins, tells News 5 Cleveland that […] The post Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.0062-0.32%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Share
The Daily Hodl2025/09/23 22:30
Share
Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

The Federal Reserve has followed through with its widely expected decision, cutting rates by 25 basis points and leaving the door open for more cuts. The Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated decision came on Wednesday, September 17. The Federal Open Market…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08549+0.19%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.72999-0.36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:20
Share
Israel to close embassies and consulates worldwide

Israel to close embassies and consulates worldwide

PANews reported on June 13 that the Israeli Embassy in Sweden stated that in view of recent developments, Israel's embassies around the world will be closed and consular services will
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1345+48.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 18:52
Share

Trending News

More

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Israel to close embassies and consulates worldwide

Ripple Connects Blackrock’s BUIDL to RLUSD as Institutional Tokenization Accelerates

The Best Crypto Investment To Make Today Is Pepeto, Better Than Shiba Inu And Pepe