NASDAQ-Listed DeFi Development Corp. Buys $77M Solana at $188.98 Each, Holdings Reach 1.83M SOL with $40M for Future Buys

DeFi Development Corp., a NASDAQ-listed treasury firm associated with Solana, has acquired an additional 407,247 SOL tokens at an average price of $188.98 per token, totaling approximately $77 million. This purchase increases the company’s total Solana holdings to 1,831,011 SOL, valued at around $371 million. Following a recent equity raise, DeFi Development Corp. still retains over $40 million in net proceeds earmarked for future SOL acquisitions.

