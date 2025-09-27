The post Nasdaq-Listed Firm Is Bringing ETFs Combining S&P 500 And XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Financial advisors seeking to diversify client portfolios with cryptocurrencies—without stepping away from traditional equities—may soon have a new vehicle to do so. On September 26, asset manager Cyber Hornet submitted filings to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for three crypto-linked exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each fund is designed to blend exposure to the S&P 500 Index with Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP. How The Funds Fuse S&P 500 With Ethereum, Solana, XRP According to the filing, each fund will allocate 75% of its portfolio to companies within the S&P 500. The remaining 25% will be dedicated to its respective digital asset or its associated futures market. Sponsored Sponsored Cyber Hornet has proposed the ticker symbols EEE for Ethereum, SSS for Solana, and XXX for XRP. Each fund will carry a 0.95% management fee. Market observers said the Cyber Hornet funds aim to give investors a middle ground between the resilience of large-cap US equities and the growth potential of digital assets. They believe this structure helps investors capture crypto’s upside while staying anchored in traditional markets. This approach reflects a growing recognition of digital currencies as viable portfolio components, not speculative outliers. Cyber Hornet’s move builds on its earlier success with a Bitcoin 75/25 fund, which delivered a 39% return in 2024. The crypto ETF ranked among Morningstar’s top performers in the Large-Blend category. That success may help justify expanding the strategy to other tokens like ETH, SOL, and XRP. Notably, investor interest in diversified crypto exposure has grown substantially over the past year, reinforcing the case for broader adoption. Meanwhile, these filings arrive amid a friendlier regulatory environment. The SEC’s Generic ETF Listing Standard, approved earlier this year, has simplified the path for issuers seeking to launch innovative products. This policy shift has spurred a wave of… The post Nasdaq-Listed Firm Is Bringing ETFs Combining S&P 500 And XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Financial advisors seeking to diversify client portfolios with cryptocurrencies—without stepping away from traditional equities—may soon have a new vehicle to do so. On September 26, asset manager Cyber Hornet submitted filings to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for three crypto-linked exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each fund is designed to blend exposure to the S&P 500 Index with Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP. How The Funds Fuse S&P 500 With Ethereum, Solana, XRP According to the filing, each fund will allocate 75% of its portfolio to companies within the S&P 500. The remaining 25% will be dedicated to its respective digital asset or its associated futures market. Sponsored Sponsored Cyber Hornet has proposed the ticker symbols EEE for Ethereum, SSS for Solana, and XXX for XRP. Each fund will carry a 0.95% management fee. Market observers said the Cyber Hornet funds aim to give investors a middle ground between the resilience of large-cap US equities and the growth potential of digital assets. They believe this structure helps investors capture crypto’s upside while staying anchored in traditional markets. This approach reflects a growing recognition of digital currencies as viable portfolio components, not speculative outliers. Cyber Hornet’s move builds on its earlier success with a Bitcoin 75/25 fund, which delivered a 39% return in 2024. The crypto ETF ranked among Morningstar’s top performers in the Large-Blend category. That success may help justify expanding the strategy to other tokens like ETH, SOL, and XRP. Notably, investor interest in diversified crypto exposure has grown substantially over the past year, reinforcing the case for broader adoption. Meanwhile, these filings arrive amid a friendlier regulatory environment. The SEC’s Generic ETF Listing Standard, approved earlier this year, has simplified the path for issuers seeking to launch innovative products. This policy shift has spurred a wave of…

Nasdaq-Listed Firm Is Bringing ETFs Combining S&P 500 And XRP

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 23:48
XRP
XRP$2.7914-0.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011696-29.24%
MAY
MAY$0.03795-0.73%
SOON
SOON$0.3245-3.10%
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.5347+0.13%

Financial advisors seeking to diversify client portfolios with cryptocurrencies—without stepping away from traditional equities—may soon have a new vehicle to do so.

On September 26, asset manager Cyber Hornet submitted filings to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for three crypto-linked exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each fund is designed to blend exposure to the S&P 500 Index with Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP.

How The Funds Fuse S&P 500 With Ethereum, Solana, XRP

According to the filing, each fund will allocate 75% of its portfolio to companies within the S&P 500. The remaining 25% will be dedicated to its respective digital asset or its associated futures market.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Cyber Hornet has proposed the ticker symbols EEE for Ethereum, SSS for Solana, and XXX for XRP. Each fund will carry a 0.95% management fee.

Market observers said the Cyber Hornet funds aim to give investors a middle ground between the resilience of large-cap US equities and the growth potential of digital assets.

They believe this structure helps investors capture crypto’s upside while staying anchored in traditional markets. This approach reflects a growing recognition of digital currencies as viable portfolio components, not speculative outliers.

Cyber Hornet’s move builds on its earlier success with a Bitcoin 75/25 fund, which delivered a 39% return in 2024. The crypto ETF ranked among Morningstar’s top performers in the Large-Blend category.

That success may help justify expanding the strategy to other tokens like ETH, SOL, and XRP. Notably, investor interest in diversified crypto exposure has grown substantially over the past year, reinforcing the case for broader adoption.

Meanwhile, these filings arrive amid a friendlier regulatory environment. The SEC’s Generic ETF Listing Standard, approved earlier this year, has simplified the path for issuers seeking to launch innovative products.

This policy shift has spurred a wave of experimentation, encouraging firms like Cyber Hornet to blur the line between Wall Street and Web3. As a result, they are now building portfolios where digital assets and equities coexist within a single investment framework.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/new-etf-filing-combining-sp-500-xrp-eth-sol/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Er lijkt opnieuw beweging te komen in de wereld van crypto ETF’s. Deze week hebben maar liefst zeven grote financiële partijen hun gewijzigde aanvragen ingediend voor een spot Solana ETF, en daar zit iets interessants bij: staking. Volgens ETF Store CEO Nate Geraci is dit een veelbelovend signaal, niet alleen... Het bericht Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2275-0.26%
OP
OP$0.6684+0.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 00:29
Share
Why XRP Price Has Dropped Despite Massive Success This Week

Why XRP Price Has Dropped Despite Massive Success This Week

XRP slipped 6.88% over the past 7 days, trading at $2.78, despite a wave of positive developments bolstering sentiment around the crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
XRP
XRP$2.7898-0.52%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 00:16
Share
Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount

Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount

TLDR Ethereum saw $796M in ETF outflows, signaling a drop in institutional demand. Ethereum’s Liveliness metric hits a 2023 high, reflecting long-term holder selling. Ethereum struggles to hold the $3,875 support level amid increasing bearish pressure. A continued lack of demand could push Ethereum’s price to $3,626 or lower. Ethereum’s recovery is showing signs of [...] The post Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount appeared first on CoinCentral.
EPNS
PUSH$0.02812-0.35%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/28 00:51
Share

Trending News

More

Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Why XRP Price Has Dropped Despite Massive Success This Week

Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight