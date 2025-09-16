Nasdaq-Listed Next Technology Files to Raise $500M to Buy Bitcoin

By: Coinstats
2025/09/16 14:38
Union
U$0.016851-16.43%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,599.74+0.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08792-6.59%
Movement
MOVE$0.1255+0.15%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006153-0.40%

Next Technology, a Nasdaq-listed firm that delivers AI-enabled software development services, has announced plans to solidify its position among global institutional bitcoin (BTC) investors. Based on a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company aims to raise $500 million for bitcoin shopping.

According to data from Google Finance, the company’s stock has been on a massive downtrend. Within the past year, its NXTT has decreased from $4.80 to $0.14, representing a drop of over 97%. The latest decision to acquire more BTC has had no positive effect on the stock’s price. Thus, the firm aims to boost its BTC reserve as one way to regain its value in the market over time.

$500M for BTC Shopping

According to the company’s filing, it does not plan to raise all the funds at once or within a fixed period. Instead, it has a flexible timetable and plans to monitor market conditions before making any move. Next Technology explained in the prospectus:

Furthermore, the company announced that it intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of bitcoin or other strategic investments that complement the firm’s business strategy.

At the time of writing, Next Technology holds 5,833 BTC worth over $670 million. Hence, it ranks as the world’s 15th largest corporate bitcoin investor, surpassing GameStop, Semler Scientific, and KindlyMD.

Asian BTC Investors Rank High

According to data from Bitcoin Treasures, approximately 190 companies have BTC on their balance sheet. They collectively hold 1,011,352 bitcoin, almost 5% of all bitcoins that will ever exist. With BTC trading around $116,000, these holdings are worth over $117 billion.

About three Asian firms rank among the top 20 companies with the most bitcoin. These are Japanese-listed Metaplanet, which ranks sixth with 20,136 BTC holdings, China-based Cango Inc., which holds approximately 5,418 BTC, alongside Next Technology.

Meanwhile, topping the list is the American business intelligence firm Strategy, which began purchasing BTC in 2020 and holds 638.985 BTC, representing over 63% of the global corporate bitcoin reserve.

The post Nasdaq-Listed Next Technology Files to Raise $500M to Buy Bitcoin appeared first on Cointab.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

PANews reported on September 16 that Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin and chairman of the board of Forward Industries (FORD), discussed the possibility of the treasury continuing to raise funds during a ThreadGuy podcast. Kyle Samani said, "I've done so much work, not just to raise $1.65 billion and then stop there. My ideas are much bigger." Earlier on September 11, Forward Industries completed a $1.65 billion private placement to advance Solana’s financial strategy.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.12242-6.72%
Threshold
T$0.01679+1.57%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002446+1.40%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 14:54
Share
Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

CBBI 75, MVRV Healthy, Miners Calm: Why the Data Says $200K Is Still in PlayContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Notcoin
NOT$0.001871+0.16%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003059-3.59%
Share
Medium2025/09/16 15:28
Share
PA Chart | 7 Base App Integration Projects Not Yet Launched on Coinbase

PA Chart | 7 Base App Integration Projects Not Yet Launched on Coinbase

On September 15th, Base announced it was exploring the issuance of a native token, sparking significant market interest and a surge in the overall ecosystem. Projects integrated with the Base App have performed particularly well. Since the invitation-only beta launch in July 2025, the waiting list has exceeded one million, and Base has gradually integrated various crypto projects and features, focusing on social, DeFi, gaming, and content creation. PANews has compiled a list of seven projects that have yet to list on Coinbase. Among them, Noice shows strong growth potential in the near term due to expectations of listing, but its overall market capitalization remains in its early stages.
NEAR
NEAR$2.68+2.32%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001729+2.91%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01361-1.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 15:13
Share

Trending News

More

Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

PA Chart | 7 Base App Integration Projects Not Yet Launched on Coinbase

Social media platform Stocktwits announces Polymarket as its official prediction market partner

Huang Licheng's 5x leveraged long position in $PUMP has generated a floating profit of over $300,000 USD