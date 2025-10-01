Nasdaq-listed VisionSys announces $2 billion Solana treasury plan, with an initial purchase of $500 million in SOL tokens.

PANews reported on October 1st that VisionSys, a Nasdaq-listed AI healthcare company, announced the launch of a large-scale Solana (SOL) treasury initiative, with the long-term goal of building a Solana treasury valued at up to $2 billion. The first phase of the initiative aims to acquire and stake $500 million worth of SOL over the next six months.
According to the announcement, the company will partner with Solana staking protocol Marinade Finance to execute the initiative, with Marinade serving as its exclusive staking and ecosystem partner. VisionSys CEO Heng Wang stated that the move aims to “integrate digital assets into the company’s DNA” and position the company as a pioneer in AI-powered blockchain treasury management.
It is worth noting that despite the ambitious plan, the market reaction was negative. After the announcement, VisionSys's stock price, which has a market capitalization of approximately $34.2 million, fell as much as 37.5% in pre-market trading.