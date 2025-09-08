Nasdaq seeks approval to launch tokenized stocks

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 23:33
Nasdaq is seeking regulatory approval to introduce tokenized versions of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) onto its existing trading platform.

On Sept. 8, Tal Cohen, Nasdaq’s president, outlined the vision in a LinkedIn statement, explaining that the plan is designed to capture the efficiency gains of tokenization while preserving investor rights and market safeguards built over decades.

This initiative reflects a wider shift across traditional finance where asset managers such as BlackRock and Fidelity are experimenting with tokenized offerings.

Due to this growing adoption, Galaxy Research has estimated that tokenized equities could represent a $190 trillion market within two decades.

Why Nasdaq wants to trade tokenized stocks

Nasdaq, one of the largest traditional stock exchanges with a daily trading volume of more than $400 billion, stressed that US equities already rank as the world’s most liquid and transparent markets, supported by rigorous oversight and advanced technology.

Cohen explained that the proposal would extend those strengths into the digital era rather than replace them.

According to him:

He pointed out that the Nasdaq’s filing highlighted how tokenization could streamline long-standing market processes. According to him, the technology could introduce faster settlement cycles, lower transaction friction, and programmable corporate actions into the system.

Still, Cohen cautioned that such changes must not come at the expense of resilience or security.

He highlighted decentralized finance as a lesson in both potential and risk of integrating blockchain technology into the space.

According to him, DeFi platforms have demonstrated new ways of handling trading and clearing, but have also exposed vulnerabilities when growth outpaces governance.

Considering this, Cohen stressed that investor protection and operational stability must remain at the core as new technologies are introduced.

As a result, the exchange said it is ready to collaborate with infrastructure providers to explore applications such as modernized proxy voting and automated post-trade services.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/nasdaq-files-for-regulatory-nod-to-introduce-tokenized-stocks-and-etfs/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
