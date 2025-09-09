Nasdaq Seeks SEC Nod to List Tokenized Equities

By: Coindoo
2025/09/09 02:31
Union
U$0.01058-8.15%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008+9.58%

Banner magacoin finance

Nasdaq, the second-largest stock exchange in the world, is seeking approval from U.S. regulators to begin listing tokenized versions of traditional equities – a move that could redefine how stocks are traded and settled in the digital age.

A Bid to Control the Future of Tokenization

Nasdaq’s request to the Securities and Exchange Commission goes beyond a routine rule change. The exchange is effectively asking that blockchain-based shares be treated on par with their conventional counterparts, giving investors the option to hold either without sacrificing rights or execution priority. That would keep tokenized stocks under the umbrella of national securities exchanges instead of leaving them to unregulated offshore platforms.

Investor Protections at the Core

One of the critical elements of Nasdaq’s proposal is clear labeling of tokenized assets, ensuring custodians and clearinghouses like the Depository Trust Company can process them seamlessly. The aim is to avoid confusion and guarantee that investors buying a tokenized share receive the same protections — including voting rights — as those who purchase a traditional one.

READ MORE:

Market Outlook: Why Altcoins May Outperform Bitcoin in the Next Phase

Europe’s Shadow Market

The filing also highlights a competitive threat: European venues already offering digital “tokens” tied to U.S. equities such as Tesla or ETFs. Nasdaq argues these products don’t grant full shareholder rights, putting global investors at risk of being misled while siphoning liquidity away from regulated U.S. markets. By moving first, Nasdaq hopes to anchor tokenization firmly within U.S. oversight.

Why It Matters Now

Tokenization of real-world assets has surged in 2025, from government bonds to commodities. Stock exchanges are now under pressure to adapt before blockchain-native players dominate the space. For Nasdaq, gaining approval would position it as a leader in merging traditional finance with blockchain technology — potentially sparking similar filings from rivals like NYSE or CBOE.

If the SEC signs off, tokenized equities could soon trade alongside traditional stocks on Nasdaq, opening a path toward a financial system where every major asset has a blockchain-based equivalent.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Nasdaq Seeks SEC Nod to List Tokenized Equities appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31549+3.39%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04274-4.44%
Large Language Model
LLM$0.0011724+5.39%
Share
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Share
RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

Raydium’s token rose by over 12% on Thursday, June 19 as its active users and market share in the decentralized exchange industry retreated. Raydium (RAY) price rose to an intraday high of $2.7040, up 40% from its lowest level this…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0129+2.70%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02573+6.85%
Raydium
RAY$3.34+5.56%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:56
Share
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1358+7.09%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002304+10.76%
Share
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Share

Trending News

More

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Why Dubai Freezone Company Incorporation is a Game-Changer for Global Investors