Nasdaq surpasses 22,000 points, setting a new record high

By: PANews
2025/09/11 22:12

PANews reported on September 11 that according to Jinshi, the Nasdaq reached 22,000 points, setting a new historical high, and the increase expanded to 0.45%.

