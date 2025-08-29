Nasdaq’s Caliber Moves Into Chainlink, Eyes LINK Treasury Play

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/29 06:56
TLDR:

  • Caliber’s Board approves digital asset treasury, allocating funds to acquire LINK for staking and growth.
  • LINK tokens will be purchased with equity to support long-term appreciation and treasury yield.
  • A Crypto Advisory Board will guide Caliber on implementing the new LINK treasury strategy.
  • Caliber aims to leverage Chainlink technology to enhance real asset investment management processes.

Caliber, a Nasdaq-listed real estate asset manager, is stepping into digital assets with a new treasury strategy. The company plans to allocate part of its funds to acquire LINK tokens from the Chainlink protocol. The approach combines long-term holdings with yield generation through staking. 

Caliber aims to align its treasury with blockchain-based infrastructure investments. This move positions the firm as an early adopter among U.S. public companies managing crypto assets.

According to a tweet from Wu Blockchain, Caliber has formally approved the Digital Asset Treasury Strategy (DAT Strategy) and Digital Asset Treasury Policy (DAT Policy). The company intends to use existing cash reserves, equity issuance, and its revolving line of credit for LINK acquisitions. 

The strategy also establishes rules for custody, internal controls, and ongoing reporting. Caliber’s Board believes the approach strengthens the balance sheet while offering exposure to liquid, high-quality digital assets.

LINK Token Treasury Strategy and Staking Yield

Caliber will focus initially on LINK tokens, which power the Chainlink decentralized oracle network. The DAT Strategy targets disciplined accumulation over time, aiming for both appreciation and staking returns. 

Chris Loeffler, Caliber CEO, said the strategy aligns the company with digital finance and integrates blockchain into real asset management. By holding LINK, the firm can automate processes such as asset valuation and fund administration, leveraging Chainlink technology directly in operations.

The strategy also includes forming a Crypto Advisory Board, consisting of blockchain and digital asset experts. This group will guide management on implementation, oversight, and continued development of the DAT Strategy and Policy. 

Legal and auditing support comes from Perkins Coie, Manatt, Phelps and Phillips, and Deloitte. Caliber intends to maintain transparency and best practices for institutional-grade crypto treasury management.

Digital Asset Treasury Policy and Institutional Integration

The DAT Policy sets a disciplined framework for acquiring and managing LINK tokens. Sources of funds, security protocols, and reporting requirements are defined to ensure proper governance. 

The Board highlighted LINK’s utility and institutional adoption as reasons for the investment, citing partnerships with Mastercard, DTCC, and SWIFT. These connections illustrate Chainlink’s role as an infrastructure bridge between traditional finance and blockchain ecosystems.

Caliber intends to present shareholders with a combined real and digital asset platform. The company’s 16-year history in alternative investments supports scaling the LINK treasury. 

Reporting will be continuous to both management and the Crypto Advisory Board. This careful approach reflects the firm’s goal to integrate digital assets responsibly within its existing investment model.

The post Nasdaq’s Caliber Moves Into Chainlink, Eyes LINK Treasury Play appeared first on Blockonomi.

