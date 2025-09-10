National Bureau of Statistics: Consumer prices in August 2025 fell by 0.4% year-on-year and remained unchanged month-on-month

PANews reported on September 10th that in August 2025, the national consumer price index fell by 0.4% year-on-year. This was reflected in a 0.3% decrease in urban areas and a 0.6% decrease in rural areas. Food prices fell by 4.3%, while non-food prices rose by 0.5%. Consumer goods prices fell by 1.0%, while service prices rose by 0.6%. On average from January to August, the national consumer price index fell by 0.1% year-on-year. In August, the national consumer price index remained unchanged month-on-month. Urban prices remained unchanged, while rural prices rose by 0.1%. Food prices rose by 0.5%, while non-food prices fell by 0.1%. Consumer goods prices rose by 0.1%, while service prices remained unchanged.

