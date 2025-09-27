Native Markets: 200,000 HYPE tokens have been pledged and locked for three years

PANews reported on September 27th that Native Markets, the winner of the Hyperliquid stablecoin USDH issuance bidding process, announced on the X platform that it has pledged and locked up 200,000 HYPE tokens for a three-year lockup period, aiming to make USDH the first permissionless spot asset added to Hyperliquiquid. Furthermore, Native Markets is seeking partnerships to promote USDH minting and exchange, as well as integration with other entities.
