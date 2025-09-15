Native Markets Wins USDH Ticker for Hyperliquid’s New Stablecoin After Vote

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/15 17:18
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53,26-1,02%
DeFi
DEFI$0,00169-4,46%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0,3079+9,41%
HYPE token

The post Native Markets Wins USDH Ticker for Hyperliquid’s New Stablecoin After Vote  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Native Markets has officially won the USDH ticker for Hyperliquid’s upcoming US dollar stablecoin, after a community vote by HYPE stakers and validators. 

This victory comes after a competitive race that drew some of the biggest names in the stablecoin and DeFi space, highlighting the growing interest in native stablecoins. 

USDH HIP-1 and ERC-20 Launch Incoming

Native Markets founder Max Fiege revealed on X that the team will roll out both the USDH HIP-1 and its ERC-20 version in the coming days.

The rollout will start with a testing phase, allowing mints and redeems of up to $800 per transaction for a select group. This will be followed by the launch of the USDH/USDC spot order book and the introduction of uncapped mints and redeems.

A Push for Independence!

Hyperliquid opened the USDH race on Sept. 5, seeking a native stablecoin to cut dependence on USDC and USDT. USDH aims to take on Circle’s USDC, which currently leads Hyperliquid with nearly $6 billion in deposits, about 7.5% of its total supply. Other stablecoins will still be supported as long as they meet liquidity and HYPE staking rules.

The race saw participation from major players including Paxos, Frax Finance, Sky, Agora, and Ethena, although several projects withdrew before the final vote.

So Why Did Native Markets Win?

Native Markets secured over 70% of validator votes. Its proposal outlined that USDH will be issued directly on Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM.

Reserves will be managed in a hybrid model: off-chain by BlackRock with assets in cash and U.S. Treasuries, and on-chain by Superstate using Stripe-owned Bridge. The reserve yields will be split equally, with half going to HYPE token buybacks and half allocated for ecosystem growth.

USDH Launch Sparks Community Debate

The USDH bidding contest had sparked controversy across the crypto community, with some questioning the fairness of the process. Dragonfly’s Haseeb Qureshi said it seemed “custom-made” for Native Markets to win, despite competition from established players.

However, Ethena founder Guy Young praised Native Markets’ lead, calling it proof that Hyperliquid gives new players a fair shot to earn community support and succeed.

USD Could Replace Stablecoin Tickers

Mert Mumtaz, CEO of Helium Labs, argues that the USDH bidding war highlights how stablecoins have become commoditized. He predicts that in the long term, tickers like USDC or USDT will disappear from user interfaces, with apps simply showing “USD” while handling all stablecoin swaps behind the scenes. 

He notes that issuers are competing intensely, and apps that attract users now have leverage to demand better terms. 

This marks a new chapter for Hyperliquid as it moves towards stablecoin independence, and it took quite an interesting route to get here. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Bitcoin is slow and expensive, especially at peak times.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,30573-6,68%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/15 18:42
Share
Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

The post Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the debate over the economy’s future is not going away. From warnings of a downturn to bold calls that the recession has been cancelled, the clash of views shapes how investors look at everything from equities to Bitcoin (BTC) and the technologies driving the next cycle. Recession Cancelled? Why Wall Street Is Divided on Bitcoin, AI, and Market Cycles Sponsored Sponsored The US recession drumbeat refuses to fade, but markets are increasingly tuning it out. On one side, Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi maintains a 48% probability that the US economy will tip into recession within the next 12 months. His outlook suggests lingering fragility despite resilient growth data. Zandi’s warning echoes recent consumer and labor market data showing mixed signals. Retail sales remain strong, jobless claims have ticked higher, and inflation’s path remains uncertain. “Investors who think the recession risk has gone away are mistaken,” Zandi cautioned. The analyst notes that shocks in energy markets or tighter credit conditions could quickly upend growth. On the other hand, Global Macro Investor’s Julien Bittel Visser insists the “recession is cancelled.” In a recent conversation with Anthony Pompliano, he dismissed traditional macro fears. The investor highlighted how narratives of contraction are being replaced by enthusiasm around technology and digital assets. “The only thing that matters now is AI and crypto…Everything else is just noise,” Visser said. Sponsored Sponsored Visser argues that equity markets and Bitcoin are primed for a melt-up as capital reallocates toward the only two trades that matter: artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto. He pointed to fresh technical breakouts across Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Sui as evidence of broadening market participation beyond Bitcoin. He added…
SUI
SUI$3,5329-5,21%
Bitcoin
BTC$115 047,92-0,63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016954-0,88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 17:53
Share
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
Union
U$0,01021-4,84%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,013117-9,89%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,088+0,22%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:38
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

Nemo Protocol to issue debt token to compensate $2.6m hack victims

London Stock Exchange Group executes it’s first blockchain-powered transaction