Naval Academy Locked Down Following Threats

The city of Annapolis said in a statement that Naval Support Activity Annapolis and law enforcement responded to “reports of threats made to the Naval Academy,” noting the base was locked down “out of an abundance of caution.”

The U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, was locked down Thursday after it received threats—hours after at least eight historically Black colleges and the Democratic National Committee also faced threats—though Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s office recently said the threats were not “ credible” WBAL-TV reported.

