NBA Free Agents’ Unexpected Availability Could Lead Him To The Knicks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 20: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks celebrates late in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers in game one of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 20, 2024 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 111-104. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the New York Knicks have “checked in” on Malik Beasley. He also reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers have registered interest with the free-agent sharpshooter.

Either choice is likely to land Beasley with one of the top two teams in an Eastern Conference up for grabs to an extent rarely seen. Achilles injuries suffered by Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and the Indiana Pacers’ offensive engine, Tyrese Haliburton, figure to remove two of the East’s top contenders from the equation.

Both New York and Cleveland face restrictions in what they can offer Beasley, hoping he’ll join for the veteran minimum.

As a nine-year veteran, the 28-year-old from Georgia can sign for $3.3 million. However, the NBA reimburses teams that sign players with at least three years of experience to one-year, minimum-salary deals. It’s an incentive for franchises to choose more experienced individuals over taking a chance on the upside of younger options.

So, Beasley’s veteran minimum contract would only count against a team’s salary cap for $2.3 million. That’s the minimum salary amount for a player with at least two years of experience.

Where the Knicks may have an edge is their familiarity with Beasley. One of their executives, Gersson Rosas, signed the former first-round pick to a four-year, $60 million contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

That could lead Beasley to trust that the best move for his career is taking his talent to New York. However, another Eastern Conference competitor may have a leg up in the pursuit of the former Florida State star.

The Pistons’ pursuit of Malik Beasley

The Detroit Pistons are the incumbent in this race. The veteran guard arrived in “The Motor City” last offseason after a year with the Milwaukee Bucks. He thrived with his new team, delivering a career year.

Beasley made the second-most total threes in the regular season, converting on 319 attempts. He knocked down an average of 3.9 shots from beyond the arc per game. That was the third-most in the Association.

He generated 16.3 points per contest and gave the Pistons the long-range threat their offense needed. His impact led to an arrangement in place to sign Beasley to a three-year, $42 million deal, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

However, on the eve of free agency, news broke that Beasley was under federal investigation. The allegations concerned gambling on NBA games and prop bets during the 2023-24 season. That development threatened to end his NBA career.

According to that recent report from Charania, Beasley is no longer a target of this federal gambling investigation. That means he could be in Detroit’s plans for the upcoming campaign after all. However, the situation has changed.

With Beasley’s NBA future uncertain, the Pistons acquired Duncan Robinson, Caris LeVert, and Javonte Green. What they can now offer the former is a $7.2 million contract.

While that stings compared to what he was poised to re-sign for, it’s more than the Knicks or Cavaliers can offer him. And if familiarity is an influential factor, one would think what Beasley accomplished in Detroit last season will play a significant role in where he signs.