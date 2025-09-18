NBA star Kevin Durant can’t unlock his Coinbase bitcoin account

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the second half against the Houston Rockets at PHX Arena on March 30, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

NBA superstar Kevin Durant can’t find the password to his Coinbase account, which holds bitcoin that he began buying in earnest when he was playing for the Golden State Warriors in 2016. His agent couldn’t be happier.

Durant’s predicament has “only benefited” the hoopster, agent Rich Kleiman said.

“We’ve yet to be able to track down his Coinbase account info, so we’ve never sold anything, and this bitcoin is just through the roof,” Kleiman said Tuesday at CNBC’s Game Plan conference in Los Angeles.

“It’s just a process we haven’t been able to figure out, but Bitcoin keeps going up … so, I mean, it’s only benefited us,” he said.

Durant, who will play for the Houston Rockets this upcoming season, began snapping up bitcoin around 2016, after the U.S. Olympic team legend and Kleiman attended a dinner where his then-teammates kept discussing the cryptocurrency.

“I just heard the word ‘bitcoin’ 25 times this evening, and the next day, we started investing in bitcoin,” Kleiman said. The agent did not say how much bitcoin Durant bought.

Bitcoin sold for between about $360 and $1,000 back in 2016, according to CoinGecko. The leading cryptocurrency is now trading at almost $116,000, or more than 11,000% above its highest price the year Durant was buying.