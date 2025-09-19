NBA star Kevin Durant has regained access to his Coinbase account

By: PANews
2025/09/19 09:35
PANews reported on September 19th that, according to Decrypt, Coinbase confirmed that NBA star Kevin Durant has regained access to his Coinbase account. During a broader discussion surrounding Durant's business interests at CNBC's "Game Plan" conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Durant's agent, Rich Kleiman, joked about Durant's inability to access his account, which he opened nearly a decade ago.

Durant began investing in Bitcoin in late 2016, when the price was around $600. According to Coingecko data, Bitcoin is currently priced at approximately $117,200, a five-year increase of over 950%. In 2017, he and his agent became early investors in Coinbase through the 35V investment fund, and officially signed a brand promotion partner agreement in 2021.

