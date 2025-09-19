NBA star Kevin Durant’s forgotten Bitcoin becomes a slam dunk investment

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 07:19
1
1$0.014495+1,349.50%
Threshold
T$0.01724-0.51%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04789+0.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08816+1.18%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.4392-3.89%
Starpower
STAR$0.13002+3.96%

NBA star Kevin Durant has been unable to access a Bitcoin stash he bought nearly a decade ago, but his agent says the slip has turned into one of his best investments.

Durant, who is set to play for the Houston Rockets this season, started buying Bitcoin in 2016 when he was with the Golden State Warriors.

His agent, Rich Kleiman, recently said at CNBC’s Game Plan conference in Los Angeles that the Phoenix Suns forward lost track of his Coinbase login details years ago, preventing him from selling.

Kleiman told the news outlet:

Bitcoin traded between $360 and $1,000 in 2016. The flagship crypto now changes hands at more than $116,000, representing gains of over 11,000% from the peak price of Durant’s buying period.

Kleiman said Durant first became interested in digital assets after a dinner in 2016 where teammates repeatedly discussed Bitcoin.

He added:

He did not disclose how much Bitcoin Durant purchased.

Durant and Kleiman’s firm, Thirty Five Ventures, has worked closely with Coinbase, including a 2021 multiyear promotional deal with the exchange.

Kleiman said the pair has been collaborating with Coinbase to resolve Durant’s account access, calling the exchange “a valuable resource in growing our business.”

Coinbase said customers can use self-service tools in its app to reset passwords and that its support team handles account recovery requests 24/7.

Durant, a two-time NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist, is expected to make his Rockets debut in the upcoming season after a stint with Phoenix.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/nba-star-kevin-durants-forgotten-bitcoin-becomes-a-slam-dunk-investment/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has applauded the SEC's approval of Grayscale's Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) conversion into an ETF. For context, this Grayscale fund holds ADA, along with other high-caliber crypto assets such as XRP, Ethereum, Solana, and Bitcoin.Visit Website
Capverse
CAP$0.15736+0.38%
XRP
XRP$3.0775-0.51%
FUND
FUND$0.01851+5.77%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/19 00:16
Share
CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13

CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13, offering flexible contracts and expanding crypto risk management tools. CME Group has announced it will launch options on Solana (SOL) and XRP futures on October 13, 2025. However, this launch still depends on final regulatory approval. The new products will offer standard and micro-sized […] The post CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Solana
SOL$247.35+0.27%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000793-2.69%
XRP
XRP$3.0775-0.51%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 15:00
Share
Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP

Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP

Versan Aljarrah, co-founder of Black Swan Capitalist, believes an XRP supply shock is only a matter of time. In a recent podcast, he warned retail investors not to sell their holdings.Visit Website
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3364+9.39%
XRP
XRP$3.0775-0.51%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001047+2.24%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 23:38
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13

Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP

Coinbase ‘1k Shib Index’ Spurs Talk of Shiba Inu ETF Arrival

Solana Dominates Crypto Token Launches, 85,000,000 Assets Registered