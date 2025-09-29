NBA Title Contender Bolsters Its Roster On The Eve Of Training Camp

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 15: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics celebrates a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at TD Garden on May 15, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. Boston won the series and will advance to the next round. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors aren’t waiting for a resolution with Jonathan Kuminga. Oct. 1 is the deadline for the restricted free agent to sign a one-year qualifying offer. That would give him a no-trade clause and a clear path to unrestricted free agency. Any other route may include more money but less control over his NBA destiny.

As that matter remains unsolved, Golden State proceeded with commitments from Al Horford, Gary Payton II, and De’Anthony Melton, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. The club is also signing second-round draft pick Will Richard to a four-year contract, per Charania.

Meanwhile, the expectation is Kuminga won’t be in attendance at the Warriors media day on Monday.

What the Golden State Warriors get from this veteran trio

Payton and Melton aren’t new additions. However, the latter only appeared in six games with Golden State in the 2024-25 campaign after joining the franchise in the offseason. That was due to an ACL injury.

When healthy, Melton is an effective perimeter defender and capable three-point shooter. He was averaging 10.3 points and 1.2 steals while knocking down 37.1 percent of his 5.8 attempts from behind the arc before getting sidelined. For his career, the seven-year veteran is generating 9.1 points, 1.4 steals, and converting on 36.9 percent of his 4.1 triples.

As for Payton, he was a valuable member of the Warriors’ 2021-22 title team. He is best known for his impact on defense. The six-foot-two guard is disruptive on and off the ball. He is a trusted option against the opposition’s top perimeter players.

At the other end of the floor, the nine-year veteran is a savvy cutter and effective screener. Despite shooting 32.6 percent on 1.5 three-point attempts in the 2024-25 campaign, those abilities make him a snug fit in an active offense that features a heavy dose of split cuts.

As for Horford, he is an exemplary addition to their work environment. The 18-year veteran also gives Stephen Curry a pick-and-pop option at center that is unlike any he has had before. Jimmy Butler will also enjoy having him as a screener.

Defensively, the five-time All-Star is effective as a standalone big. He is also plenty comfortable in larger lineups. Horford and Draymond Green can form a potent duo on that side of the ball.

With Horford joining the Golden State Warriors on a multi-year deal, given how well he takes care of his body, the team’s newly formed quartet is positioned to get multiple cracks at lifting the Larry O’Brien Trophy together.