NEAR and Aptos enable one-click cross-chain swaps with Shelby

NEAR Protocol and Aptos are teaming up to help bring one-click cross-chain swaps to developers and to address the problems of cross-chain liquidity and real-time data access across web3.

Meanwhile, NEAR and Shelby are partnering to bring the web3 platform’s decentralized hot storage network to NEAR.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) and Aptos (APT) are joining forces in a collaboration that also involves decentralized hot storage platform Shelby, with the blockchain platforms targeting an ecosystem that benefits from accelerated cross-chain transfers and programmable storage.

Shelby, which offers a cloud-grade hot storage protocol with sub-second reads and programmable logic, is co-developed by Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto.

Users enjoy Web2-grade performance for AI agents, streaming content, and decentralized applications. NEAR helps bring the Web3 experience, with the capacity to scale for global adoption.

Cross-chain liquidity and stablecoin transfers

The integration seeks to abstract away the blockchain complexities that hinder adoption, with developers able to tap into new possibilities. NEAR will integrate Shelby’s live agent memory with an artificial intelligence workflow that brings agentic AI capabilities to the NEAR ecosystem.

Near’s integration with Aptos thus supports instant cross-chain transfers, while Shelby’s partnership enables a new decentralized hot storage network.

As such, the NEAR, Aptos, and Shelby partnership eyes one-click cross-chain swaps via NEAR Intents and fast, decentralized data for agents via Shelby’s hot storage solution.

On the former, what it means is that NEAR and Aptos are allowing users across the industry to swap assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP (XRP) and more than 20 other blockchains directly into APT and Tether (USDT) on Aptos.

Aptos developers can tap into this new environment via the 1-Click Swap API that allows builders to directly integrate NEAR Intents into projects.

Notably, the integration means users do not have to understand wallets, use bridges, or worry about specific network details.