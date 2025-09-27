NEAR Protocol slides 8% as TVL sinks 12% – Recovery to $2.80 IF…

ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

The post ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ChainCatcher hosts event, affects blockchain market dynamics. Ethereum ETF sees nearly $900M outflow. Solana and BNB relations show blockchain market shifts. ChainCatcher will host “Crypto 2025: Breaking the Deadlock and New Birth” in April with Solana advisors participating, highlighting a significant convergence of blockchain influencers and technology leaders. This event underscores strategic shifts in blockchain, reflecting Solana’s influence amidst Ethereum ETF outflow of $897.6 million, suggesting realignment in institutional crypto investments. ChainCatcher Event Shakes Up Blockchain Dynamics ChainCatcher and RootData announced their co-hosted event “Crypto 2025” set for April 2025. A leading Solana advisor will be among the speakers. Significant participation includes technologists, investors, and regulators, as confirmed by ChainCatcher news channels. The announcement coincides with notable outflows in the Ethereum ETF market, totaling nearly $900 million. This highlights institutional sentiment shifts affecting Ethereum and derivative financial products over the past week. The Ether.fi Foundation reported protocol buybacks, purchasing 127,000 ETHFI from revenue, offering insights into corporate robust steps in a volatile market. “We are excited to bring together leading experts and stakeholders in the blockchain space to discuss the future of the industry.” — ChainCatcher Leadership Statement. From institutional market players to independent investors, the response indicates heightened attentiveness to the evolving landscape. A lack of prime-level comments via official regulatory or C-suite channels emphasizes the private nature of these shifts. Ethereum ETF Outflows and Market Volatility Insights Did you know? Solana’s significant decline in on-chain activity during Autumn 2025 marked a major turning point, reflecting crypto market volatility and competitive shifts with Ethereum and BNB Chain. Ethereum (ETH) stands at $4,011.87, holding a market cap of $484.25 billion. Over 24 hours, ETH grew by 2.25%, but its seven-day and 30-day performance declined by 10.46% and 12.50%, respectively. The volume decreased by 38.52% to $37.84 billion. Data…