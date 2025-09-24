According to research compiled by Henley & Partners with New World Wealth, cryptocurrencies have now created 36 billionaires and nearly […] The post Nearly 600 Million People Now Own Crypto – Here’s What That Means appeared first on Coindoo.According to research compiled by Henley & Partners with New World Wealth, cryptocurrencies have now created 36 billionaires and nearly […] The post Nearly 600 Million People Now Own Crypto – Here’s What That Means appeared first on Coindoo.

Nearly 600 Million People Now Own Crypto – Here’s What That Means

By: Coindoo
2025/09/24 12:05
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+4.76%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01725+0.23%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0055-0.72%

According to research compiled by Henley & Partners with New World Wealth, cryptocurrencies have now created 36 billionaires and nearly a quarter-million millionaires, underscoring just how fast the industry has matured into a multi-trillion-dollar sector.

Bitcoin sits at the center of this explosion. More than half of crypto’s wealthy elite are tied directly to BTC, with 17 billionaires and the majority of millionaires drawing their fortune from the original cryptocurrency. In the past year alone, Bitcoin-linked wealth grew at a rate of 55%, outpacing almost every other asset class.

But while the numbers are eye-catching, the scale remains small compared to global wealth. Out of 60 million millionaires worldwide, only 0.4% owe their status to digital assets. Still, the report notes that crypto adoption continues to rise steadily, with nearly 600 million people — about one in every 13 adults on Earth — now owning some form of cryptocurrency. Roughly half of them are Bitcoin holders.

READ MORE:

Bitcoin ETFs See $363M Outflow Ahead of Jerome Powell Speech

The findings highlight a profound challenge for governments and financial regulators. Dominic Volek of Henley & Partners argued that wealth is no longer anchored to geography in the way it has been for millennia. With nothing more than a seed phrase, he noted, fortunes worth billions can cross borders instantly — a direct clash with systems built on bank accounts, residency, and tax IDs.

The report also ranks the most crypto-friendly regions. Singapore, Hong Kong, and the United States lead in adoption, innovation, and infrastructure, while Monaco and the UAE top the charts for tax advantages. Meanwhile, Samson Mow of JAN3 described the philosophical divide: fiat currencies are infinite, Bitcoin is capped at 21 million — a paradox he calls central to today’s economic battles.

Taken together, the study paints a picture of an emerging wealth class that governments can neither fully measure nor fully control, forcing traditional finance to confront a future where money no longer respects borders or old rules.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Nearly 600 Million People Now Own Crypto – Here’s What That Means appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

The world’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, is reportedly seeking funding at a half a trillion dollar valuation.
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/24 12:59
Share
Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Payments has joined the Open Intents Framework as a core contributor, working alongside Ethereum Foundation and other major players. The initiative aims to simplify complex multi-chain interactions through automated solver technology. The post Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4044-1.17%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03654+0.99%
Major
MAJOR$0.14047+4.93%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/18 02:43
Share
FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

The post FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The long-running FTX bankruptcy case has entered a new chapter. The FTX Recovery Trust is now suing crypto mining company Genesis Digital Assets (GDA) in an effort to claw back more than $1 billion. The lawsuit highlights how deeply Sam Bankman-Fried’s financial decisions continue to impact creditors two years after FTX’s collapse. Lawsuit Claims Inflated …
1
1$0.012474-34.00%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004647-1.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08525+1.87%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/24 13:12
Share

Trending News

More

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

USDT issuer Tether reportedly seeking to raise up to $20B at a $500B valuation

Brazil’s Central Bank Tightens Forex Rules, Crypto Exchanges Could Be Affected