Nemo Protocol Hacked for $2.4M, Funds Already Bridged to Ethereum

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/08 16:14
Bitcoin
BTC$111 874,5+0,56%

Nemo Protocol, a yield trading protocol based on the Sui SUI $3.43 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $12.25 B Vol. 24h: $743.34 M network, saw a massive exploit early in the morning on Sept. 8.

According to the on-chain security firm PeckShield, hackers drained $2.4 million in USDC USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $72.60 B Vol. 24h: $4.57 B from the trading protocol.

The attackers soon started moving the stolen USDC from the Arbitrum network and swapped to DAI DAI $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $4.48 B Vol. 24h: $80.75 M and Ethereum ETH $4 299 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $518.77 B Vol. 24h: $17.31 B . The reason behind the swaps is that Circle, the firm behind the second-largest stablecoin, can freeze the assets — this would’ve left the fraudulent actors with no usable money on the blockchain.

With decentralized assets like DAI or ETH, this is no longer possible.

Hiding behind Maintenance

While Nemo still hasn’t shared the news with its community, many users have been complaining about the company’s maintenance notice.

One of its users posted on X that Nemo hinted at an ongoing maintenance on Sept. 8 and 9 on its Discord “a few hours before they went down.”

The user hinted that the website is “wipe of info.”

Nemo Protocol website showing front-end upgrade notice | Source: app.nemoprotocol.com/market

Data from DefiLlama also shows a $5.3 million decline in Nemo Protocol’s total value locked.

Nemo was the third victim in the industry to lose millions to hackers this month. September kicked off with the $2 million OlaXBT hack, followed by the $8.4 million Bunni protocol exploit. According to a Coinspeaker report, crypto-related hacks have been consistently rising over the past three months. In August alone, hackers stole over $163 million from multiple platforms and companies in the space.

next

The post Nemo Protocol Hacked for $2.4M, Funds Already Bridged to Ethereum appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0,06142+1,00%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0,00003516-2,11%
NFT
NFT$0,000000446-0,57%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share
Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$111 894,75+0,58%
Ethereum
ETH$4 320,03+0,29%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 14:10
Share
FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

FED Başkanı Jerome Powell‘ın Jackson Hole’deki ılımlı açıklamaları ve gelen ekonomik veriler FED’in Eylül ayında faiz indirimi yapmasına kesin gözüyle bakılıyor. Bu noktada piyasada FED’in 25 baz puanlık indirim yapması %90 ile fiyatlanırken, 50 baz puan indirim yapması ise %10 ile fiyatlanıyor. Bu noktada 2025 yılının ilk faiz indirimine 2024 yılında olduğu gibi 50 baz […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0,015971-12,03%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 16:23
Share

Trending News

More

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

Seize the blockchain wealth wave and earn $8,980 a day, allowing you to easily experience the advantages of cloud mining

Exciting News: SolPlex Game Launch on Epic Games Marks a New Era for Web3 Gaming