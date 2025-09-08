Nemo Protocol Hacked on Sui Network; $2.4 Million USDC Stolen

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 14:48
Key Points:
  • Nemo Protocol lost $2.4 million after Sui network hack.
  • No public comments from Nemo or Sui leaders.
  • USDC was the primary affected asset.

Nemo Protocol experienced a $2.4 million hack on Sui Network, September 8, 2025, with USDC assets stolen and transferred from Arbitrum to Ethereum, PeckShieldAlert reported.

The incident highlights vulnerabilities in blockchain protocols, as no official responses from Nemo or Sui teams emerged, raising concerns over asset security and protocol transparency.

$2.4 Million USDC Theft Exposes Blockchain Vulnerabilities

Nemo Protocol experienced a $2.4 million loss, involving USDC. PeckShieldAlert, a blockchain security firm, reported the incident. The attack occurred on the Sui Network, impacting USDC assets specifically. The breach was executed through the Arbitrum-to-Ethereum bridge.

The hack shows ongoing risks linked to decentralized finance infrastructure. Vulnerabilities persist despite previous security improvements in blockchain technologies. Immediate financial exposure concerns persist, affecting USDC liquidity on Sui.

Stablecoin Market Steady Despite Security Concerns

Did you know? The $2.4 million USDC loss on the Sui network exposes a vulnerability similar to the Cetus DEX exploit, where extensive recovery actions were seen.

According to CoinMarketCap, USDC remains stable at $1.00 with a market cap of $72.55 billion. The token shows a slight 24-hour and 7-day change at -0.13%. Its dominance in the stablecoin market holds at 1.89%, unaffected by the recent exploit.

USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:38 UTC on September 8, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu Research suggests potential regulatory developments emphasizing security protocols. Strengthening technological defenses remains key for the sustainable growth of decentralized finance. Enhanced security standards may emerge to protect against similar vulnerabilities.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/nemo-protocol-hack-sui-network/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
