The post Nemo Protocol on Sui Network Hit by $2.4M USDC Hack appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Nemo Protocol, a yield trading platform on the Sui blockchain, suffered a $2.4 million hack. The attacker exploited vulnerabilities to steal USDC stablecoins, moving the funds across networks by bridging them from Arbitrum to Ethereum through Circle. This cross-chain move makes tracking and recovery more difficult. The attack highlights ongoing security risks in DeFi despite increased adoption, reminding users and developers of the need for stronger protections in decentralized finance platforms.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.