Nestlé Fires CEO Because Of Undisclosed Relationship With Direct Report

Topline
Nestlé announced Monday it ousted Laurent Freixe as its chief executive for an “undisclosed romantic relationship” with a subordinate in violation of the company’s policies, naming Nespresso CEO Philipp Navratil as his successor effective immediately.
Laurent Freixe was ousted as Nestlé’s CEO on Monday. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images
Key Facts
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/09/01/nestl-ousts-ceo-laurent-freixe-after-undisclosed-romantic-relationship-with-subordinate/