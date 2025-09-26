TLDR: Cloudflare introduces NET Dollar, a USD-backed stablecoin for instant global AI payments. NET Dollar allows autonomous AI agents to pay for services instantly across borders. The new stablecoin supports microtransactions, fractional payments, and pay-per-use models. Cloudflare contributes to open standards like Agent Payments Protocol and x402 for Internet payments. Cloudflare is entering the crypto [...] The post NET Dollar Hits the Internet: Cloudflare Enables Instant AI Crypto Transactions appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: Cloudflare introduces NET Dollar, a USD-backed stablecoin for instant global AI payments. NET Dollar allows autonomous AI agents to pay for services instantly across borders. The new stablecoin supports microtransactions, fractional payments, and pay-per-use models. Cloudflare contributes to open standards like Agent Payments Protocol and x402 for Internet payments. Cloudflare is entering the crypto [...] The post NET Dollar Hits the Internet: Cloudflare Enables Instant AI Crypto Transactions appeared first on Blockonomi.

NET Dollar Hits the Internet: Cloudflare Enables Instant AI Crypto Transactions

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/26 01:45
TLDR:

  • Cloudflare introduces NET Dollar, a USD-backed stablecoin for instant global AI payments.
  • NET Dollar allows autonomous AI agents to pay for services instantly across borders.
  • The new stablecoin supports microtransactions, fractional payments, and pay-per-use models.
  • Cloudflare contributes to open standards like Agent Payments Protocol and x402 for Internet payments.

Cloudflare is entering the crypto space with a new USD-backed stablecoin called NET Dollar. 

The company said the coin is designed to enable instant payments for autonomous AI agents. This move reflects growing demand for a payment system that works at the speed of the Internet. The new stablecoin will allow AI agents, developers, and content creators to transact automatically and globally. 

Cloudflare aims to modernize the financial infrastructure supporting AI-driven Internet services.

NET Dollar is intended to power a new business model on the web. Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare, said traditional Internet payments relied on ad platforms and bank transfers. He added that future models will use pay-per-use and microtransactions. 

These tools will allow creators to be rewarded directly for original content. Cloudflare believes this system can make transactions faster, transparent, and accessible worldwide.

AI-Driven Crypto Transactions With NET Dollar

The stablecoin aims to make payments seamless for AI agents operating globally. Agents could book flights, order goods, or manage services instantly. 

Each payment will be secure, recorded transparently, and executed reliably across currencies and time zones. Cloudflare emphasizes that NET Dollar transactions will be compatible with existing financial systems.

Cloudflare also plans to support developers and AI companies using the stablecoin. Developers can monetize APIs and applications efficiently. 

AI systems could compensate content creators automatically. The company noted this approach could streamline the Internet’s payment ecosystem for the agentic web.

The firm is contributing to open standards to simplify Internet transactions. Cloudflare highlighted the Agent Payments Protocol and x402 standards. These standards aim to make sending and receiving payments faster and more consistent. 

Prince said integrating these protocols will help the Internet economy grow sustainably.

Impact on the Internet and Crypto Ecosystem

NET Dollar provides a way to reward originality and creativity in digital spaces. It offers instant, automated payments to AI agents worldwide. 

Transactions can occur immediately once predefined conditions are met. Cloudflare believes these mechanisms will encourage innovation and support AI-driven business models.

The stablecoin is part of Cloudflare’s broader strategy to modernize global payments. The company leverages its existing network to secure and speed up transactions. This integration could make digital payments more reliable for both consumers and businesses. 

Cloudflare envisions NET Dollar as a bridge between traditional finance and AI-powered Internet commerce.

