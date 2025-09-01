Netherlands, The Nevi Manufacturing PMI increased to 59.3 in August from previous 51.9

2025/09/01
Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain's financial chess game?

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
PANews2025/05/08
April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
PANews2025/05/17
Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

On-chain analiz platformu Lookonchain tarafından paylaşılan verilere göre, uzun süredir piyasada hareket etmeyen bir “Bitcoin balinası” yeniden dikkat çekici bir işlem gerçekleştirdi. Bitcoin Balinasından Dev Hamle: 2.000 BTC Satıp 48.942 ETH Aldı Söz konusu balina, son dört saat içinde 2.000 adet Bitcoin’i (yaklaşık 215 milyon dolar) satarak, aynı değerle 48.942 adet Ethereum (ETH) satın aldı. […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/01
